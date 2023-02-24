Chloe LaRue opened her quest for state gold with a pair of pins on the opening day of the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s LaRue opened the tournament with a 19-second pin over Nekoosa/Assumption’s Emily Fisher in the 145-pound first round on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
She followed that up with a pin of Antigo’s Olivia Hofrichter in 4:17 in the quarterfinals.
Recommended for you
LaRue, who is now 24-1 and has lost just two matches in her career, finished state runner-up as a freshman last year to New London’s Hailie Krueger, the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
Fennimore’s Rachael Schauer, who placed fourth last year, opened her tournament with a 42-second pin of Holmen’s Maddie Hall at 165. She followed that up with a pin in 5:15 over Viroqua’s Madi Zube in the quarterfinals.
Lancaster’s Alyvia Bahl (120) and Kashailya West (138) lost their prelim matches. Bahl advanced into the consolation bracket after her opponent won in the quarterfinals; West was eliminated.
Belmont/Platteville freshman Dylan Wiegel won a 19-8 major decision over Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez in a Division 2 120-pound prelim.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Breylin Goebel (152) pinned Denmark’s Cole Czarneski in 4:59, and teammate Ross Crist (195) won a 13-8 decision over Watertown Luther Prep’s Chuy Medina.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (113) and Owen Seffrood (138), and Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano (285) earned byes into today’s quarterfinals.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Connor Brimeyer (126) and Cael Donar (170), Belmont/Platteville’s Mason Oellerich (138) and Kadyn Davis (182), and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Maddox Goebel (160) lost prelim matches and were eliminated.
Fennimore’s Syler Zdanczewicz (145) won a 10-8 decision in sudden victory over Westby’s Garrett Batland in Division 3. The Golden Eagles’ Nathan Blaschke (170) beat Markeson’s Caleb Stoll, 7-3, and Wyatt Ahnen (182) won a 10-0 major decision over Shell Lake’s Maximus Elliott.
Lancaster’s Paxton Hanke (220) lost his prelim and was eliminated.
Fennimore’s Brett Birchman (113), Amryn Nutter (120), Ian Crapp (132), Tristan Steldt (160) and Evan Gratz (285), and Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney (195) earned byes into today’s quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.