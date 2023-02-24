Chloe LaRue opened her quest for state gold with a pair of pins on the opening day of the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament.

Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s LaRue opened the tournament with a 19-second pin over Nekoosa/Assumption’s Emily Fisher in the 145-pound first round on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.