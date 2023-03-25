Nick Kempf denied the Dubuque Fighting Saints in critical moment after critical moment through the first two periods Friday night.

The USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 goaltender stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Saints in front of more than 2,500 fans at Dubuque Ice Arena. The two teams conclude a two-game series tonight, when the Saints wrap up their second annual Saint 4 Life alumni weekend. More than 60 past players have registered for the weekend festivities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.