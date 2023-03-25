Nick Kempf denied the Dubuque Fighting Saints in critical moment after critical moment through the first two periods Friday night.
The USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 goaltender stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Saints in front of more than 2,500 fans at Dubuque Ice Arena. The two teams conclude a two-game series tonight, when the Saints wrap up their second annual Saint 4 Life alumni weekend. More than 60 past players have registered for the weekend festivities.
“We got pucks to the net, but we needed to hang around his crease more and we could have potted a few more, but credit to him because he played well,” Saints forward Brayden Morrison said. “We built some momentum in the third period, and hopefully we can carry that over to (tonight).
“We have to be careful with their transition game and not let them beat us up the ice. They had too many odd-man rushes that they buried. We definitely have to manage the game better than we did tonight.”
Team USA opened the scoring on a power play goal at 11:15 of the first period. Brodie Ziemer ripped a one-timer from the left point that eluded traffic and slipped through goalie Marcus Brannman’s leg pads. Logan Hensler set up Ziemer’s ninth goal of the season with a pass along the blue line.
The Saints finished the period with a 14-7 advantage in shots and controlled much of the frame territorially.
Saints captain Riley Stuart, who tied Keegan Ford for the franchise record by playing in his 197th career game, had Dubuque’s best scoring opportunity. But Kempf denied Stuart on a breakaway in the final minute of the period to preserve the 1-0 lead.
The Americans doubled the lead just 2:31 into the middle period. Austin Burnevik converted a Charlie Pardue centering pass on a 2-on-1 for his sixth goal of the season shortly after a 4-on-4 expired.
Charlie Cerrato made it 3-0 with a short handed goal 4:19 later. Dubuque defenseman Will Staring’s stick broke on a shot attempt at one end, leading to an odd-man rush the other way. Cerrato outwaited Brannman and slid his fourth goal of the season into an open net.
The Saints couldn’t connect on the next power play and Team USA immediately added on to the lead. Fresh out of the penalty box, E. J. Emery converted a 2-on-0 for his first USHL goal. Noah LaPointe and Cerrato assisted on the goal that chased Brannman in favor of Paxton Geisel.
Morrison ended Kempf’s shutout bid just 54 seconds into the third period. From high in the left circle, he deflected Jayden Jubenvill’s blast from the point for his sixth goal of the season.
Exactly 5 minutes later, another deflection goal pulled Dubuque within 4-2 while on its seventh power play. From the top of the blue paint, Oliver Moberg deflected Theo Wallberg’s shot from the left point past Kempf for his eighth goal of the season.
Kristian Epperson sealed the Americans’ win by scoring an empty netter with 1:58 remaining in regulation.
