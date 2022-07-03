In 12 games, Rea has gone 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 42 strikeouts against 12 walks in 53 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 39-30-1 and recently moved back into first place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and 2 1/2 ahead of the third-place Saitama Seibu Lions.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 15 strikeouts in just 13 innings of work covering 11 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 3-1 in the second half of the season and lead the Southern League’s North Division … The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training to work on pitch calling, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has gone 12-for-78 with two doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBIs in 25 games. He also has eight stolen bases in nine attempts and has thrown out 12 runners trying to steal on him. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 4-3 in the second half of the season for second place in the North Division.
