Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert each earned No. 1 seeds for the Iowa high school baseball postseason and will play a doubleheader on July 16 at Petrakis Park.
Hempstead (26-7) landed the top spot in Class 4A Substate 5 and will host No. 6 Bettendorf (8-22) at 5 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader at Petrakis. Dubuque Senior (12-21) is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 2 seed North Scott (21-11) at 7 p.m. on July 16.
The third game in the substate features No. 4 Clinton (13-17) at No. 3 Davenport West (20-7). The highest remaining seed receives a bye into the substate final on July 21, while the other two winners meet on July 19 in the semifinal. The substate champion advances to the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.
Wahlert (26-9) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A Substate 3 and will host No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (1-26) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Petrakis. The winner will face either No. 4 Decorah (24-5) or No. 5 Maquoketa (18-13) at 7 p.m. on July 19.
Western Dubuque (16-17) received the No. 2 seed in Substate 3 and will host No. 7 Monticello (15-12) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Farley Park. The winner plays either No. 3 Independence (21-12) or No. 6 West Delaware (16-17) at 7 p.m. on July 19.
The two semifinal winners meet July 21 for a berth in the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.