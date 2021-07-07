06022021-baseball7-ar.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead's Logan Runde (left) slides in safe to second base as Dubuque Wahlert's Jake Brosius dives for the ball, backed up by Derek Tauber during their baseball game in Dubuque on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald file

Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert each earned No. 1 seeds for the Iowa high school baseball postseason and will play a doubleheader on July 16 at Petrakis Park.

Hempstead (26-7) landed the top spot in Class 4A Substate 5 and will host No. 6 Bettendorf (8-22) at 5 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader at Petrakis. Dubuque Senior (12-21) is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 2 seed North Scott (21-11) at 7 p.m. on July 16.

The third game in the substate features No. 4 Clinton (13-17) at No. 3 Davenport West (20-7). The highest remaining seed receives a bye into the substate final on July 21, while the other two winners meet on July 19 in the semifinal. The substate champion advances to the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.

Wahlert (26-9) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A Substate 3 and will host No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (1-26) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Petrakis. The winner will face either No. 4 Decorah (24-5) or No. 5 Maquoketa (18-13) at 7 p.m. on July 19.

Western Dubuque (16-17) received the No. 2 seed in Substate 3 and will host No. 7 Monticello (15-12) at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Farley Park. The winner plays either No. 3 Independence (21-12) or No. 6 West Delaware (16-17) at 7 p.m. on July 19.

The two semifinal winners meet July 21 for a berth in the eight-team state tournament the following week in Iowa City.

Tags

Recommended for you