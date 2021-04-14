It might not be the best word to use in the middle of a pandemic, but hitting is contagious for the University of Dubuque softball team.
The NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Spartans pounded out 19 hits and scored 17 runs in 12 innings to sweep the Strike Out Cancer doubleheader against Loras, 8-0 and 9-1, on Wednesday at Faber-Clark Field.
“One person just affects the other, just stringing hits together,” said Dubuque first baseman Deanna Origer, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. “I think we did a good job of being able to get hits in a row instead of one every three batters.”
Dubuque (17-6, 5-5 American Rivers Conference) has won four straight overall and four in a row against its crosstown rival. The teams meet again for a single game at Loras on April 29 to finish their three-game season series.
The Spartans entered the doubleheader hitting .304 as a team. They hit .388 (19-for-49) on Wednesday.
“When we’re hitting, we’re good. That’s the big thing,” UD coach Jeff Lamb said. “Our pitchers are all right in the mix with everything. They keep us in every game and we never feel out. So, our offense is definitely something to look at, but our pitching has been extremely consistent.”
Former Bellevue prep Kylee Biedermann started Dubuque’s opening-game onslaught with a three-run blast to right-center in the second inning. Origer followed with an infield single, stole second and then scored on Morgan Turnmire’s double down the left-field line.
Brooke Goodman delivered a two-run single in the third inning and Origer’s sacrifice fly later in the frame pushed the lead to 7-0.
“Once we got the one, it’s just kind of like a domino effect where it was ongoing,” said UD center fielder Alyanna Martinez, who collected three hits and scored four runs. “It just kept rolling and it was just kind of giving us more confidence for each batter to come up; seeing one get a hit and then the next one coming up and getting a hit again.”
Origer added an RBI single in the top of the fifth as the Spartans ended the game early.
Dubuque starter Nicolette Evans (6-2) struck out three and allowed just three hits and two walks in five shutout innings.
Martinez opened the scoring in the second game, leading off the third inning with a double, stealing third and then scampering home on a throwing error.
The Spartans added two more runs in the fifth. Lauren Brown singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error as Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt. Martinez then stole second and scored one batter later on Deanna Salerno’s pinch-hit single to left.
Turnmire blasted a no-doubt two-run homer to left-center for a 5-0 lead in the sixth before Loras tallied a single run in the bottom half on Taylor Donnell’s bloop single to center.
The Spartans loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh and brought single runs home on sac flies from Origer and Turnmire before Rachel Trader hit a two-run bomb of her own to left for a 9-1 lead.
Dubuque starter Lexi Schmidt (10-3) allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings. She walked two.
Former Cuba City prep Kayla Stich (0-2) allowed eight hits and five runs, three earned, over five innings in the second game for Loras. She walked one and struck out two.
“I thought she did a really good job. UD has a great offense and she did a good job of scattering the hits throughout the game and gave us an opportunity to potentially win it,” Loras coach Ashley Winter said. “She kept us in the ballgame. If we get a couple key hits here or there and put some runs on the board early, it could have been a different game.”
Loras fell to 1-14, 1-10 in the A-R-C. But as bad as the record looks on paper, the Duhawks have been competitive this season.
Of Loras’ 14 losses, six have come by three runs or fewer, and four were decided by just a single run. The first game marked the Loras’ first shutout loss since its March 4 season opener.
It’s no consolation, of course, but it is enough for Winter to be optimistic about the program turning it around soon.
“Record-wise, yeah, it hasn’t been great for us, but we’re still putting ourselves in position to win ball games and someday it’s going to crack through for us,” she said. “We’re just continuing to look for the good, continuing to know that tomorrow the sun is going to come up and we’ll have the oppportunity to get better.
“And that’s just been our mindset, to each day figure out a way we can get better to put ourselves in a better position for the next game.”