Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins is just excited to be playing this spring.
The Mustangs’ standout senior is making the most of it.
In the second round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional on Monday, Hawkins turned course on a 2-stroke deficit with an excellent performance, making four birdies and carding a 2-under par 71 to take a 9-stroke lead in the medalist standings at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I definitely want to get back to state,” said Hawkins, already a two-time state qualifier. “But honestly, just getting to play this season is the best thing ever. We get to go out there two-to-three times a week and compete with other schools and compete as a team. It’s just so fun.”
Hawkins’ total of 43-71—114 leads the pack and is 9-strokes up on Iowa City West’s Leigha Pacha with a 123. Along with a group of players gaining experience by the round, the Mustangs also lead the team standings with a 181-357—538, an 11-stroke advantage on the Trojans with the first round only having nine holes scored from the super meet.
Dubuque Senior holds a 197-391—588 and is tied for fourth place. The final round will be held Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
“We went in tied with Iowa City West, and our girls stepped up,” Hempstead coach Karla Weber said. “Morgan was really composed today. She was playing shot-by-shot and ended up with a great round.”
Emma Daughetee and Ava Swenson each shot 95s for the Mustangs, and Ava Neumann fired a 96 to round out the scorecard.
“Three of our other players had their best rounds,” Weber said. “Ava Swenson and Ava Neumann each broke 100 for the first time, and Emma’s 95 was her best of the season. I think we are progressing and really putting it together for regionals.”
While Hawkins has been the steady leader at the top of the lineup, she has witnessed the depth building for the team throughout the season.
“I’m excited to be in first, and I just need to try and stay consistent and put in another low score next week to try and take it home,” Hawkins said. “The team is doing great. We have a really solid (Nos.) 1 through 6 and every week it’s a different four scorers. It’s not just the 1-2-3-4 players every time. Like today, we counted our sixth scorer (Swenson). It’s nice to have that and know that we can pick each other up as teammates and be there for each other.”
Sadie Richter fronted the Rams with a 93. Paige Lewis (96), Olivia Duschen (99), Kylie Felderman and Megan Ludovissy (103s) closed out the Senior scorecard.