IOWA CITY — Minnesota brought with it hopes of an undefeated season, a conference championship and a trip to the College Football Playoffs.
A blacked-out Kinnick Stadium turned into a black hole for the Golden Gophers’ perfect season.
Joe Evans and A.J. Epenesa registered sacks on the first two plays of Minnesota’s desperation drive in the closing minutes, and Riley Moss’ interception with 49 seconds left ended it as No. 23-ranked Iowa handed the No. 7 Gophers their first loss of the season, 23-19, on Saturday night.
The Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) prevented rival Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) from clinching a share of the Big Ten West championship while retaining the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for a fifth consecutive season.
Fullback Brady Ross and linebacker Kristian Welch were the first players to reach the 100-pound bronze pig in the north end zone. Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs carried it on his shoulder the length of the field and up into the Iowa locker room.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Wirfs said. “Getting to bring the pig back home and ending a perfect season, that’s always nice.”
The Gophers haven’t won in Kinnick since Nov. 20, 1999. Their loss leaves LSU, Ohio State and Clemson as the only remaining unbeaten Power 5 teams.
“To be undefeated is really difficult,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said, “especially when you’re coming into Kinnick Stadium, against Iowa.”
The Hawkeyes are 14-5 against Minnesota since 2000. The win tied Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz with Penn State’s Joe Paterno for fifth in Big Ten history with 95 career conference wins. He needs one more to tie his mentor, Hayden Fry.
“Great to have Floyd staying in Iowa,” Ferentz said. “That’s a legitimate trophy.”
After losing three games to ranked opponents by a combined 14 points, Iowa appeared to put those offensive struggles behind early.
The Hawkeyes needed just eight plays to move 70 yards on their opening possession, including Nate Stanley’s 12-yard pass to Nate Wieting on fourth down. One play later, Stanley found receiver Nico Ragaini for a 21-yard touchdown.
Iowa went 68 yards in nine plays on its second possession, taking a 13-0 lead on Goodson’s 10-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter. Stanley threw a 5-yard pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to cap a six-play, 69-yard drive midway through the second quarter.
Iowa took a 20-6 lead into halftime despite being outgained, 226-221, in the first half. Iowa ran for 113 yards and threw for 108 in the first half. Minnesota finished with a 431-290 advantage in yards of offense.
“We knew playing tight wasn’t going to help us at all,” said Stanley, who threw for 173 yards. “Everybody was just ready to go, playing loose, playing free and playing fast.”
Minnesota’s Brock Walker kicked field goals of 24 and 20 yards in the first half, but missed from 50 yards on the Gophers’ first possession. Minnesota also missed an extra point.
The Gophers drove nearly 70 yards on their first possession of the second half, cutting the Hawkeyes’ lead in half on Tanner Morgan’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson.
Iowa’s Keith Duncan kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:13 remaining before Minnesota’s Rodney Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 3:27 left.
The Gophers forced a punt to get one last drive, but Iowa’s pass rush teed off on Morgan. Evans sacked him on first down and Epenesa followed on second down with a hit that forced Morgan to the sideline with an apparent injury.
“That was just our mindset late in the game,” said Epenesa, who finished with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. “Obviously they’re down, there’s not much time left, two-minute drill. They’ve got to score.”
Backup quarterback Cole Kramer threw incomplete on third down before Moss clinched it on a throw across the middle on fourth-and-21.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Fleck said. “I told my players, this is one game. We’re 0-1 in the Iowa season. Everything else is sitting right in front of us. If we play a game that poorly, we can come back from it.”