In a nationally ranked showdown, NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater got the better of No. 19-ranked UW-Platteville once again in the 25th annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl.
For the 23rd time in the special contest, the Warhawks bested the Pioneers, 21-14, on Saturday at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater, Wis. Platteville (4-1, 1-1 WIAC) hasn’t beaten the Warhawks (5-0, 2-0) since 2004.
The rivalry game started in 1995 and was dedicated to Chryst, who passed away suddenly in 1992 after coaching UW-Platteville to a 79-60-2 record and the 1980 league championship.
Whitewater rushed for a season-high 376 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Jarrod Ware with 11 minutes to play that broke a 14-14 tie and proved to be the decisive score.
The Pioneers were held to 237 total yards and turned it over on downs twice in the fourth quarter as the Warhawks preserved the lead.
Platteville found itself in a 14-0 hole with 7:05 to play until halftime, but answered with a big play as quarterback Colin Schuetz connected with running back Wyatt Thompson on a 65-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit in half heading into halftime.
With 4:53 remaining in the third quarter, the Pioneers evened the score when Schuetz connected with Donald Allender on an 18-yard scoring strike. But Platteville was held to just 12 first downs against the stout Warhawks and held the ball for just 23:28 compared to Whitewater’s 36:32.
Schuetz finished 19-for-38 through the air for 218 yards, the two scores and no interceptions. Thompson caught five passes for 81 yards and Allender finished with seven receptions for 72 yards, but the Pioneers got nothing going in the ground game, getting held to 19 total yards rushing.
Zach Oles led Whitewater with 114 yards rushing, while Ronny Ponick added 109 yards and Ware had 97 for a dominant rushing attack by the Warhawks.