BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Eric Munson will return to the coaching staff of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top minor league affiliate in 2023, the organization announced last week.
Munson, a nine-year Major League Baseball player who owns and operates Gold Standard Athletics in the Kennedy Mall, made his professional coaching debut at the Triple-A level this season under manager Miguel Perez with the Indianapolis Indians.
Under his tutelage, the Indians’ offense led the International League with 44 triples, one shy of the franchise record in the Victory Field era. Indianapolis finished with a 74-75 record and fourth place in the 10-team Western Division.
Munson, 45, began his instructional career as an undergrad assistant coaching position at his alma mater, the University of Southern California. He also served as an assistant at the University of Dubuque in his wife, Shanda’s, hometown and opened Gold Standard in 2013.
The Detroit Tigers selected Munson third overall in the 1999 MLB Draft, and he made his big league debut one year later on July 18, 2000 vs. Cincinnati. His nine-year major league career included stints with Detroit (2000-04), Tampa Bay (2005), Houston (2006-07) and Oakland (2009).
Pitching coach Dan Meyer and integrated baseball performance coach Brady Conlan will also return to the Indians’ coaching staff. Drew Benes joins the staff as bullpen coach, and former Indians utilityman Dallas McPherson will serve as bench coach.
FILLMORE AMONG IOWA’S TOP 10 GOLF COURSES
Golfpass.com named Fillmore Fairways as the ninth-best course in Iowa in its annual rankings.
The annual Golfers’ Choice lists generated by GolfPass analyze ratings and reviews submitted by members of the golfing community throughout the year. The site utilizes GolfPass’ Ratings Index logic, which weights newer reviews and combines them with a course’s weighted subcategory averages.
Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for the list. Fillmore Fairways made the list after participants reviewed 243 golf courses in the state.
Blue Top Ridge in Riverside, Iowa, earned the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Other Eastern Iowa courses in the top 10 included Spirit Hollow in Burlington at No. 2, Finkbine in Iowa City at No. 4 and Stone Creek in Williamsburg at No. 6.
O’CONNELL FINISHES 6TH IN WORLD STANDINGS
Tim O’Connell, a native of Zwingle, Iowa, finished sixth in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback riding world standings for the calendar year of 2022. O’Connell accumulated $234,231.73 and missed finishing in the top five by less than $12,000.
Jess Pope, of Waverly, Kan., won the world title with earnings of $390,620.11. Kaycee Field, of Genola, Utah, placed second with $316,490.32.
No other Iowa native finished in the top 10 of the PRCA’s 11 events.
KING NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Dubuque Senior golfer Owen King earned a spot on the 18-player Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association academic all-state team. To qualify for the honor, a player’s coach must be a member of the association, the player must be a senior who played at least half of the team’s meets and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
King played for head coach Tim Felderman at Senior. The academic all-state included eight other players from the Mississippi Valley Conference.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR WINTER IOWA GAMES
Registration recently opened for the majority of sports in the 2023 Winter Iowa Games. The festival will take place primarily in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout January and February and include more than 20 sports and activities. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK LEAVING LEAGUE IN 2024
The Northeast Iowa Conference earlier this month announced that Waverly-Shell Rock will depart the league following the 2023-24 academic year, but a future home has not been decided for the Class 3A powerhouse Go-Hawks athletic teams.
Other than championship tournament events, new members of the NEIC will not be required to play the Go-Hawks. Waverly-Shell Rock agreed not to pursue an extension in its league membership at the conclusion of 2023-24.
