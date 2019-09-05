Here’s how the sports writers at the Telegraph Herald see the National Football League playing out this season:
JIM LEITNER
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Pittsburgh Steelers
South — Houston Texans
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers
Championship — Chiefs over Steelers
(National Football Conference)
East — Philadelphia Eagles
North — Green Bay Packers
South — New Orleans Saints
West — Los Angeles Rams
Wild cards — Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks
Championship — Saints over Rams
Super Bowl — Chiefs over Saints
MVP — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
Bold prediction for 2019 — After the Patriots and Rams combined for the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, the Chiefs and Saints shatter the record for points — supplanting the 49ers’ 49-26 victory over San Diego in 1995.
TIM O’NEILL
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Cleveland Browns
South — Houston Texans
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans
Championship — Chiefs over Patriots
(National Football Conference)
East — Philadelphia Eagles
North — Green Bay Packers
South — New Orleans Saints
West — Los Angeles Rams
Wild cards — Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons
Championship — Rams over Saints
Super Bowl — Rams over Chiefs
MVP — Todd Gurley (Rams)
Bold prediction for 2019 — Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement stuns the Indianapolis Colts, but Jacoby Brissett proves worthy of his contract extension and leads Indy within a win of the playoffs.
STEVE ORTMAN
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Baltimore Ravens
South — Houston Texans
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Championship — Chiefs over Patriots
(National Football Conference)
East — Dallas Cowboys
North — Chicago Bears
South — New Orleans Saints
West — Los Angeles Rams
Wild cards — Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks
Championship — Saints over Rams
Super Bowl — Saints over Chiefs
MVP — Drew Brees (Saints)
Bold prediction for 2019 — Believe it or not, I nailed my Super Bowl pick last year of Patriots over Rams. There’s no bold prediction there, I’m just bragging. I’ll go Browns won’t live up to the hype.
BRENDEN WEST
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Cleveland Browns
South — Jacksonville Jaguars
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers
Championship — Patriots over Browns
(National Football Conference)
East — Philadelphia Eagles
North — Green Bay Packers
South — New Orleans Saints
West — Seattle Seahawks
Wild cards — Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers
Championship — Bears over Eagles
Super Bowl — Bears over Patriots
MVP — Carson Wentz (Eagles)
Bold prediction for 2019 — The NFL desperately wants my season to happen: The league’s oldest franchise winning the title against the team it beat for its lone Super Bowl in the 100th year of the league.