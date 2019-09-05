Here’s how the sports writers at the Telegraph Herald see the National Football League playing out this season:

JIM LEITNER

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Pittsburgh Steelers

South — Houston Texans

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers

Championship — Chiefs over Steelers

(National Football Conference)

East — Philadelphia Eagles

North — Green Bay Packers

South — New Orleans Saints

West — Los Angeles Rams

Wild cards — Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks

Championship — Saints over Rams

Super Bowl — Chiefs over Saints

MVP — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Bold prediction for 2019 — After the Patriots and Rams combined for the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, the Chiefs and Saints shatter the record for points — supplanting the 49ers’ 49-26 victory over San Diego in 1995.

TIM O’NEILL

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Cleveland Browns

South — Houston Texans

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

Championship — Chiefs over Patriots

(National Football Conference)

East — Philadelphia Eagles

North — Green Bay Packers

South — New Orleans Saints

West — Los Angeles Rams

Wild cards — Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons

Championship — Rams over Saints

Super Bowl — Rams over Chiefs

MVP — Todd Gurley (Rams)

Bold prediction for 2019 — Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement stuns the Indianapolis Colts, but Jacoby Brissett proves worthy of his contract extension and leads Indy within a win of the playoffs.

STEVE ORTMAN

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Baltimore Ravens

South — Houston Texans

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Championship — Chiefs over Patriots

(National Football Conference)

East — Dallas Cowboys

North — Chicago Bears

South — New Orleans Saints

West — Los Angeles Rams

Wild cards — Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks

Championship — Saints over Rams

Super Bowl — Saints over Chiefs

MVP — Drew Brees (Saints)

Bold prediction for 2019 — Believe it or not, I nailed my Super Bowl pick last year of Patriots over Rams. There’s no bold prediction there, I’m just bragging. I’ll go Browns won’t live up to the hype.

BRENDEN WEST

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Cleveland Browns

South — Jacksonville Jaguars

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers

Championship — Patriots over Browns

(National Football Conference)

East — Philadelphia Eagles

North — Green Bay Packers

South — New Orleans Saints

West — Seattle Seahawks

Wild cards — Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers

Championship — Bears over Eagles

Super Bowl — Bears over Patriots

MVP — Carson Wentz (Eagles)

Bold prediction for 2019 — The NFL desperately wants my season to happen: The league’s oldest franchise winning the title against the team it beat for its lone Super Bowl in the 100th year of the league.

