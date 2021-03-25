Peyton Bauer’s football career has been anything but a smooth ride.
The Galena senior was burdened by injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons, and had the coronavirus nearly take away his senior season.
Illinois has just kicked off a six-week spring season, and a healthy Bauer is ready to leave his mark.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week rushed 23 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates opened with a convincing 28-6 victory over Eastland/Pearl City. He also led the team in tackles with 16.
“Peyton has worked extremely hard through a lot of unknowns and has taken it upon himself to improve as a player,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “He is making the most out of the opportunity given to him with this spring season.”
Bauer is a three-year starter for the Pirates, starting as a sophomore before suffering a broken hand. During his junior season, he tore the AC joint in his shoulder and was forced to miss four games.
“The injuries were extremely devastating for me,” Bauer said. “Football has been a big part of my life and it’s something I always am looking forward to. To have it taken from me the past two years and then to not know if we were going to get a senior season was really heartbreaking.”
Bauer has grown up around the game of football, following in the footsteps of older brothers, CJ and Dalton, who went on to play football at Loras College.
“We grew up playing catch with our dad in the backyard, and he would teach us about the game,” Peyton said. “We all developed a love for football.”
Bauer also has a younger brother, Keaton, who is playing for the Pirates.
“When I was younger, I always looked up to my brothers,” Peyton said. “Every time I got to watch them, I took so much away from it. I got to play with CJ and now I have the chance to play Keaton. Being there for him means so much to me, because I know how much it meant to me to have my older brothers to look up to.”
When Bauer found out Galena was going to get a spring season, he was extremely thankful.
“Finally being healthy and then not getting a season in the fall was just a terrible feeling as a senior,” he said. “There was a time when we thought that was it and we just weren’t going to get to play at all, so when we heard we were going to get a spring season, I was just so grateful. I can’t even describe how good it felt to play on Saturday. It’s something I’ve never felt before.”
Added Freed: “We are so excited that the kids are getting a chance to play, especially the seniors. Peyton comes from a talented football family, and we’ve had a Bauer starting at running back since 2015. It’s great to have him back and healthy for his final season. He’s a great leader and has earned the utmost respect from his coaches and teammates.”