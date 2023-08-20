As a multisport athlete for Dubuque Wahlert, Jenn Ryan never claimed to be elite.
She wasn’t recruited to play in college, but still yearned for competition.
“I always loved being an athlete,” said Ryan, a 1998 Wahlert graduate. “After high school, I didn’t get to play a lot of team sports. I missed being an athlete and I’m super competitive.”
Having recently competed for the sixth time at the prestigious CrossFit Games, her athletic status still can’t be considered elite.
It’s more like world class.
Ryan, a 43-year-old Dubuque native who now resides in San Diego, placed third at the NoBull CrossFit Games Masters 40-44 age group, held Aug. 1-6, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
“I had to fight for my position on a varsity team,” Ryan said. “I fought to get out there on the court or on the field. I was never a big-name athlete. When I can still do this as someone who is 43 and kind of a big kid and live out my dreams, that to me is bigger than if I had been a four-year starter at a D-I collegiate school.”
CrossFit is a branded fitness regimen that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity.
For its athletes, the annual CrossFit Games are akin to the Super Bowl.
Just getting there is a feat on its own.
Ryan endured a grueling online, leveled qualification process that advances only the top 10 athletes worldwide in each age bracket to the Games.
“I think I cry every year because it’s super stressful,” Ryan said. “You just never know what’s going to happen. If you’re sick or something goes wrong, you could potentially not make it. You get one shot. Even though I’ve qualified a number of times, it’s something I don’t take for granted.”
Over the six varied, extreme workouts she completed at the Games, Ryan placed inside the top five in five of them. She took first in The Helen, a CrossFit staple that includes a 400-meter run, 21 kettlebell swings and 12 pull-ups.
Her third-place overall finish came on the heels of a runner-up effort last year in the same age bracket.
“Standing on the podium last year and again this year, those are things I had been working on for so long,” Ryan said. “Just getting that feeling of achievement was like, ‘Holy crap.”’
Ryan was instantly drawn to CrossFit after completing her first workout in 2009.
“I was hooked,” she said. “I had a different purpose to working out. Immediately, I was more focused on my performance and what I could do and that was really addicting. You can be a jack of all trades. I was never great at any one thing, but I was good at a lot of things and I think that rewards you in CrossFit.”
Though the tasks can at times be daunting, and Ryan admittedly has experienced self-doubt over the years, the tight-knit CrossFit community pushes her.
“There’s times I question my life choices, for sure,” said Ryan with a laugh. “But you’re in it together with other people and you’re all working hard to get better together.”
Since its inception in 2000, CrossFit has remained immensely popular among female athletes.
“That is probably the coolest thing about CrossFit — we’ve always been treated the same as the men,” Ryan said. “We are just as highly regarded as the males in this sport, which is pretty frickin’ cool if you think about it.
“There’s not really another sport in the world, maybe, where people would rather watch the women more than the men. That’s why I think getting people into CrossFit — especially women — is so cool. It is very empowering.”
Ryan hopes to continues to use her platform to draw people into the CrossFit community.
“I think what I’m doing now as an athlete is far more inspirational to people,” she said. “Getting to stand on the podium shows people that eventually if you put in the work and stay dedicated, it can happen.