Stephen Halliday witnessed his Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates respond to adversity throughout the United States Hockey League regular season.
And he expects more of the same in the Clark Cup Playoffs tonight.
Despite earning home-ice advantage in their best-of-3 Eastern Conference semifinal series with Muskegon, the Saints return to Mystique Community Ice Center facing elimination. Dubuque must win tonight to force a deciding Game 3 on Monday night at Mystique.
“We’ve definitely faced our share of adversity throughout the 62-game season, and I think that experience will play into our favor,” said Halliday, the USHL’s career scoring leader in the Tier I era. “We’ve had losing streaks and we’ve had winning streaks, and we’ve grown from all of it the whole year.
“Every single guy on this team wants to win. We’re going to leave it all out there and we know we’re going to get the result we want.
“We’re not thinking about winning two games. We’re just focused on the next one. That’s our mindset.”
The Saints finished the regular season with a 40-16-3-3 record for 86 points and second place in the Eastern Conference to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. Muskegon finished 14 points back at 33-23-3-3, then dominated Cedar Rapids in a two-game sweep in the opening round of the playoffs.
Those two games of playoff experience gave the Lumberjacks a jump in the first period Friday night, and the Saints had to play catch-up the rest of the game after falling behind, 2-0. Dubuque eventually tied the game, but Muskegon earned a 4-3 victory.
“We were a little loose in certain situations, and it cost us,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “There were a couple of faceoffs, a few breakouts and a few situations where we weren’t supporting the puck the way we should have been, and that was the difference.
“They were in that playoff mode in the first period more than we were, and they kind of took it to us. We got used to it, adjusted and the rest of the game was a pretty good game. But them having the jump on us early forced us to chase the game more than we would like.”
After falling behind in the first period, the Saints outscored Muskegon, 3-2, over the final two frames. They also outshot the Lumberjacks, 33-28, despite Muskegon holding an 8-6 edge in the opening period.
“We played a lot better for the final 40 minutes,” Halliday said. “That’ll give us a lot of confidence going into (tonight’s) game.”
Muskegon won four of the seven regular-season meetings, including four in a row before the Saints took a 4-3 decision April 8 at Mystique. That came in the midst of an eight-game winning streak for the Saints.
Following a three-game losing streak in mid-February, the Saints closed the regular season on a 16-3-1 run. Just six of those games came against non-playoff teams.
“Obviously, we’ve had our share of ups and downs, and we’ve learned from a lot of those downs and turned them into ups,” said Connor Kurth, the Saints’ second-leading scorer. “We know we’re going to have to play hard. We know we’re going to have to play physical. And we’re going to avoid the mistakes we made (Friday) night.
“During the season, when things got tough, we went back to playing simple hockey. So, we’re going to get back to more of a simple game (tonight) to make it harder on them. It’s started to sink in that, if we lose one more game, we’re done. It’s do or die every shift, and we have to be ready every single time we hit the ice.”