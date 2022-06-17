GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Looking back a few weeks, Cuba City just may have been destined for this.
A senior-laden team unfazed by the pressure of the postseason, the grueling one-run victories in regionals and sectionals, and the inspirational words of three surviving members from the 1955 club — Cuba City’s last and only other team to make the state tournament.
“I guess when you look back on it, maybe we were destined a little bit,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said.
And Wednesday’s semifinal win over top-seeded Amherst proved it to everyone else.
The Cubans are darn good.
On Thursday, they stood on top of them all.
Cuba City claimed its first-ever Wisconsin state baseball championship, defeating St. Croix Falls, 8-4, in the Division 3 final at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Starting pitcher Blake Bussan got stronger as the game progressed, grinding through 6 2/3 innings on the mound, Kobe Vosberg was clutch once again with two hits, Jackson Soja gave Cuba City the lead and had three RBIs, Max Lucey delivered a crucial two-run single, and Will Busch snagged two run-saving catches in centerfield to help preserve the all-important momentum in a game where it shifted back-and-forth constantly.
“It feels amazing knowing that all our hard work has finally paid off,” Vosberg said. “Just doing this for our school and the town of Cuba City, it’s just awesome. We knew we had a great shot to make it here and that we had a great chance to win. We just had to stay with the fundamentals, and in the end, it worked out for us.”
In a stark contrast to Wednesday’s pitching duel against Amherst, Cuba City rode its offense throughout against St. Croix Falls. The Cubans pounded 11 hits and plated runs in four of the seven innings.
Soja’s two-run single in the top of the first gave Cuba City (23-4) an early 2-0 lead and Busch delivered an RBI knock in the second to reclaim a two-run advantage, 3-1.
“We knew that our bats would come alive, we just had to grind it out,” Vosberg said. “Yesterday was the pitching battle and we knew today we would have to hit and we came out and did what we had to do.”
St. Croix (26-3) would not go quietly, however.
The Saints scored twice in the bottom of the third to capture their one and only lead of the game, 4-3. With five hits through three innings for Cubans’ starter Bussan, it appeared Cuba City may have to dip into the bullpen sooner than expected.
But Bussan responded, and Graber expected nothing less from his senior righthander.
“Like I said yesterday, the moment is never too big for Blake,” Graber said. “He loves the spotlight out there when it is shining on him and he performs in those situations.”
Bussan, the side-winding, unconventional hurler, perplexed the Saints hitters, surrendering just two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings.
“I was just staying calm out there, throwing strikes, and letting them hit it, hoping my teammates behind me would make the plays, and they did,” Bussan said. “We got the bats going; we scored quick and we scored a bunch. It’s a lot easier to pitch when the team is scoring runs for you.”
The Cubans reclaimed the lead in the fifth after sending eight batters to the plate. Lucey’s two-RBI single delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit, putting his team ahead, 5-4.
A sinking line drive in the bottom of the fifth seemed certain to tie the game, but Cubans’ junior centerfielder Busch left his feet to make a charging snag and preserve the lead. It was his second spectacular catch of the game, both preventing runs for the Saints.
“I knew I had to take a chance and go for those balls,” said Busch, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate. “After I dove each time, I realized the ball was in my glove. It was a great feeling to help my team like that.”
Behind singles from Vosberg and Busch, and an RBI walk from Cooper Johnston, Cuba City tacked on two more in the sixth to make it 8-4.
Bussan quickly retired the first two Saints hitters in the bottom of the seventh before reaching the 100-pitch limit and giving way to Mason Reese.
The final sequence of the game fittingly involved four seniors who were so impactful to the Cubans’ championship run.
Bussan handed the ball to Reese, who induced a ground ball to short where Vosberg tossed it over to Soja for the championship-clinching out.
Along with Meyer Fishler, Johnston, and Carter Olson, Graber lauded his veteran leaders.
“They’ve taken this program and elevated it,” Graber said. “They have shown that if you do it the right way, continue to work hard and do what you need to do, the sky’s the limit. They have really done a tremendous job for us.”
Bussan said it was the perfect ending for a tight-knit group that has played together since childhood.
“We have been playing travel baseball together our whole life and it’s just awesome to be able to share this experience with them,” he said.
