Denver Link excelled on the slopes and in the classroom as a junior this year at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
The former Dubuque Wahlert multi-sport athlete finished 42nd overall to help the St. Olaf men’s alpine skiing team to a fifth-place showing in the slalom at the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships this spring at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The USCSA also selected him as an academic all-American for the second consecutive year. Link is a biology and environmental studies double-major at St Olaf.
Link played football and baseball at Wahlert, in addition to competing on the Sundown Mountain ski team. He made the National Honor Society, earned academic all-state in football and helped the Golden Eagles reach the Class 3A state baseball semifinals in his senior year.
Redman returning to Clarke — After a one-year hiatus, Dubuque native Andrew Redman will be returning to the baseball coaching staff at his alma mater, Clarke University. He has spent the last year as a member of the instructional staff at Dusty Rogers Baseball Academy in Dubuque.
Redman, a Hempstead grad, earned second-team all-American honors at Clarke before spending four years on Dan Spain’s coaching staff. He primarily worked with the Pride’s pitching staff.
Pioneers add local standouts — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed four women’s basketball players from area conferences. They include Black Hawk guard Hannah Butler, Central Elkader guard Hannah Erickson, Platteville guard Becca Hoyer and Iowa-Grant guard Olivia Liddicoat.
Butler was a two-time all-state selection who averaged 18.7 points per game as a senior and finished her prep career with 1,582 points, 666 rebounds and 370 steals. Erickson was a two-time second team all-state selection who scored 1,376 career points, had 305 career assists and 249 career steals — all career school records.
Hoyer was a three-time all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference honoree who finished her career with 935 points, 356 rebounds and 214 steals. Liddicoat was a 2020 honorable mention all-state selection who broke the school’s scoring record with 1,634 career points.
UNI raises $132,000 — The University of Northern Iowa athletic department and the Panther Scholarship Club generated more than $132,000 during its “Rally in the Valley at Home.” The event, presented by Cedar Valley Dental Associates, was held completely online because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The rally raised $107,680 from the silent auction. That marked a 78% increase from from the 2019 Rally in the Valley event. There were also 65% more registrants for the auction on the Handbid app than last year’s auction. The Panther Scholarship Club had an overwhelming response from those that already pre-registered for the event, in which they donated the funds back to the Rally in the Valley Scholarship Fund, which benefits student-athlete scholarships.