Adam Larson had a huge night.
He hit another big milestone, too.
Larson hit 9 3-pointers and finished with 41, including the 1,500th point of his career, to lead Fennimore to a 72-59 victory over Riverdale on Tuesday in Fennimore, Wis.
Warren Adam added 18 points for the Golden Eagles.
Dubuque Hempstead 82, Cedar Rapids Xavier 58 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Michael Daux scored 21 points, Jamari Smith added 19, Kellen Strohmeyer had 14 and Cameron Fens 11, and the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mustangs crushed the Saints.
Western Dubuque 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 59 — At Epworth, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover went for 23 points, Dylan Johnson added 22 and Tommy DeSollar chipped in 16 as the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bobcats (12-2) cruised past the Warriors (9-6).
Dubuque Senior 69, Iowa City West 41 — At Iowa City: The Rams improved to 4-8 overall with a road win over the Trojans.
Solon 38, Dyersville Beckman 36 — At Solon, Iowa: Logan Goedken scored 11 points, but the Trailblazers lost a nail-biter on the road.
Clinton Prince of Peace 51, Bellevue Marquette 50 — At Clinton, Iowa: Carson Michels recorded his 1,000th career points and 400th rebound as the Mohawks fell on the road against Prince of Peace.
Camanche 56, Bellevue 49 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Comets lost a tight decision in River Valley Conference action on the road.
Cuba City 70, Southwestern 50 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Jack Misky scored a game-high 23 points, Max Lucey added 22 and Carter Olson 16, and the Cubans (14-1) bounced right back from their first loss of the season with a win over the rival Wildcats (9-10), who got 12 points apiece from Colson Splinter, Nate Reiff and Anthony Martin.
Cassville 59, Highland 50 (OT) — At Cassville, Wis.: Raz Okey scored a game-high 26 points, Robby Roe added 12 and Cody Klein 10, and the Comets outlasted the Cardinals in the extra session.
Dodgeville 76, Platteville 33 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Isaac Vorwald scored 13 points to lead the Hillmen in a blowout loss against the Dodgers.
Potosi 62, Benton 59 — At Benton, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 20 points as the Chieftains edged the Zephyrs.
River Ridge 66, Belmont 27 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves routed the Braves in Six Rivers West Conference action.
Southwestern 71, Riverdale 40 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Peerson Kephart drained five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Wildcats routed Riverdale on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54 — At Nora Gym: The Rams pulled away to a comfortable victory over the J-Hawks in their Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
Dubuque Wahlert 47, Iowa City Liberty 32 — At Wahlert Gym: Mary Kate King scored 14 of her game-high 20 points after halftime as the Golden Eagles (9-5) cruised to a victory over the Lightning (2-9).
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Dubuque Hempstead 50 (2OT) — At Moody Gym: Morgan Hawkins had 13 points and 10 rebounds on senior night, but the Mustangs lost a heartbreaker in double overtime against the Saints. Carleigh Hodgson led Hempstead with 15 points, Camdyn Kay added 14.
Western Dubuque 37, Mount Vernon 29 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Bobcats went on the road for a non-conference game and came with a victory over the Mustangs.
Dyersville Beckman 58, Solon 52 — At Solon, Iowa: The Trailblazers made clutch stops and knocked off the Spartans in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Bellevue 58, Camanche 28 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets (16-1, 15-1 River Valley Conference) routed the Indians for their 10th consecutive victory while inching closing to clinching the outright RVC North Division championship.
Maquoketa 43, West Delaware 37 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Cardinals fought past the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 32 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Pirates surged past the Vikings in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Onalaska 50, Prairie du Chien 39 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Macey Banasik scored 15 points and Lily Krahn added 10 to lead Prairie du Chien, which suffered a rare loss on the road.
Belmont 70, Benton 30 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves routed the Zephyrs in their Six Rivers West Conference contest.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,706; Waterloo West 2,415 — At Cherry Lanes: Zoe Schultz rolled a 200-244—444 series, helping the Mustangs cruised to a dual victory over the Wahawks.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 129.05, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 116.95 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brooke VonGlahn won the balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars en route to the all-around title as Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster beat Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton in a home dual on Monday night. Quintessa Haesler won the vault for Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 1 — At Canton, Mo.: Mike Jenkins led the way with 18 kills, Tye Ojala floored 16 more and the Pride (2-5, 1-3 Heart of America Conference) came away with a 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Culver-Stockton (1-5, 1-4).