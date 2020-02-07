Morgan Pitz was a game-changer for the Western Dubuque girls basketball team throughout her career, and the standout guard wasted little time in making an impact at Clarke University.
In the NAIA No. 21-ranked Pride’s 80-67 loss at Culver-Stockton on Wednesday night, Pitz scored a game-high 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points at Clarke. Pitz is a three-year starter for the Pride as a junior and now has 1,012 points for her career.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kirman earns another award — Clarke University’s Jakob Kirman has been named the NAIA NCBWA (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) Pitcher of the Week for the period ending February 2.
Kirman, a Dubuque Senior grad who on Monday was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week, tossed a season-opening no-hitter in Clarke’s 11-0 win over Bacone College this past weekend. He struck out 12 and issued just two bases-on-balls in the win.
PREP WRESTLING
Dubuque Senior 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Neil Butler’s pin in 1:02 at 220 pounds sealed the victory for the Rams. Frankie Cretsinger (126 pounds), Carter Elliott (138), Ashtyn Howell (152), Dashawn Tigges (182), and Jon Flanagan (195) also won by fall for Senior.
Linn-Mar 42, Dubuque Hempstead 28 — At Moody Gym: Adler Kramer (120 pounds) and Aidan Dunne (182) earned technical fall victories, and Adam Ward (195) and Ben Faber (152) won by decision, but the Mustangs lost the team score.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 44, Western Dubuque 36 — At Epworth, Iowa: Jared Cordes (138 pounds), Levi Burds (152), Tony Lyon (160), Jake Hosch (182), Joe Loffa (220) and Janathan Savolt (285) each pinned their opponents, but the Bobcats couldn’t climb back in the match after dropping their first five contested bouts.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Benton 55, Shullsburg 51 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Caleb O’Neill scored 17 points, Holden Murphy added 16 and the Zephyrs edged past the Miners. Chandler Kelly led all scorers with 25 points and five 3-pointers for Shullsburg.
Potosi 71, Highland 47 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ty Dressler led all scorers with 19 points and the Chieftains pulled away after building a six-point halftime lead.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cuba City 64, Boscobel 39 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kiera Holzemer scored a game-high 17 points as the Cubans (13-4, 10-1 SWAL) outscored the Bulldogs, 39-17, in the second half.
Platteville 71, Lancaster 45 —At Lancaster, Wis.: Becca Hoyer scored 20 points, one of four Hillmen in double figures, as Wisconsin Division 3 top-ranked Platteville (20-0) blew out the Flying Arrows.
Prairie du Chien 66, Richland Center 29 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 25 points to lead the Blackhawks (14-3) to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory.
Mineral Point 71, Southwestern 50 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Blair Waters led the Pointers with 23 points in a SWAL victory over the Wildcats. Alisa Ramaker scored 21 points to lead Southwestern.
East Dubuque 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 19 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Paige Middendorf scored 10 points and Rylin Duster and Sharon Mai added nine apiece to lead the Warriors over the co-op.
Stockton 66, Warren 22 — At Stockton, Ill.: Lizzie Eisfeller went off for 31 points and the Blackhawks allowed just three points after halftime in their win.