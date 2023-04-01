03092023-scalesvstuscolabball9-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz gestures to his team during an Illinois Class 1A state semifinal on March 9 in Champaign. Kudronowicz is the Telegraph Herald Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

After the graduation of its entire starting lineup from last year’s Illinois Class 1A third-place team, no one could have expected the Scales Mound boys basketball team to find its way to the state title game just one season later.

No one except Erik Kudronowicz.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.