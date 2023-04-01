After the graduation of its entire starting lineup from last year’s Illinois Class 1A third-place team, no one could have expected the Scales Mound boys basketball team to find its way to the state title game just one season later.
No one except Erik Kudronowicz.
Despite losing five seasoned starters who combined for over 5,000 varsity points, Kudronowicz, the Telegraph Herald Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, rebuilt his team seamlessly and helped guide the Hornets to their second straight state appearance, where they advanced one step further than one season ago and finished as the state runners-up.
“Experience is something that is so pivotal in all situations, and these younger guys had some experience because of how we practiced last season,” Kudronowicz said. “They had to push our guys hard last year to prepare them to be the best that they could be, and they did it so well. Over the summer, these guys played a 20-game schedule and finished 17-3. It was then that I knew we were going to be a good team. I didn’t know how we could handle the challenges of the big games we had in our schedule, but I knew we were going to be in those games.”
Kudronowicz had faith in the continued success of his program because of the blueprint he began implementing upon taking over the team 16 years ago.
“When I got here, there were no youth teams and no fundamentals being taught,” he said. “This was something we started building from the ground up with the help of our parents and community members. Last year’s group of seniors were the first group that started in our youth program and have gone all the way through our system.”
While last year’s team was expected to do big things, there was no pressure on this year’s group.
“Last year, we knew the talent was there,” he said. “This year, there were no expectations to live up to. The kids came in to the season relaxed and ready to prove that they could also be successful.”
Seniors Jacob Duerr and Charlie Wiegel emerged as the new leaders for the Hornets, despite combining for an average of 3.5 points per game last season. They were joined by junior guard Thomas Hereau, who led this year’s Hornets in scoring with 16.7 points per game.
“We have three of the best guards in the area,” Kudronowicz said. “They each have a high basketball IQ, they defend well and they can shoot the ball. They are our go-to guys.”
Hereau would have seen more playing time last season had it not been for the talent-loaded senior class.
“We knew he was going to be a special player,” he said. “It wasn’t easy for any of these kids to sit back and be extra guys last year. And it was also tough for the parents. But they waited their turn and got the opportunity to prove they are also a talented group.”
Kudronowicz said that it was after the team’s second meeting with a talented Galena squad where they came away with a convincing 71-45 win that he realized the Hornets had a shot at repeating as regional and sectional champs.
“Earlier in January we beat one of the best teams in the area, Pecatonica, and then we really took it to Galena,” he said. “At that point, I thought we could beat anybody, and the kids started to believe it, too. These guys are so poised and confident, and there was never any situation too big for them.”
Once the team earned the school’s second trip to Champaign, the Hornets went into the state experience as if it was just another game.
“They were more relaxed because they had been there before,” Kudronowicz said. “They were ready to play like they played every opponent up to that point, and that was by outworking them on both ends of the court.”
Although the Hornets fell just short of a state title, their success will again go down in the Scales Mound history books. They finished their season 33-6 and made the school’s first-ever trip to the state title game.
“It’s almost unfathomable what this group was able to accomplish,” Kudronowicz said. “To make it back to state without one single returning starter is truly an amazing feat.”
