IOWA CITY -- Joe Toussaint is going to have plenty of fans by the time his career in black and gold comes to an end.
Thankfully for Iowa fans, he still has a few more years.
Toussaint delivered the game-tying layup and go-ahead free throw with 80 seconds remaining, and No. 18-ranked Iowa survived Wisconsin, 68-62, on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa trailed by 12 with 7:13 to play, but held Wisconsin scoreless for more than 5 minutes and used a 12-0 run to wipe out the Badgers’ advantage.
With Wisconsin clinging to a 59-57 lead, Toussaint — a freshman guard from the Bronx, N.Y. — converted a three-point play for a 60-59 lead.
Wisconsin called timeout with 32.2 seconds left, but Brad Davison was called for a technical foul and gave possession back to the Hawkeyes. Connor McCaffery and Luka Garza made a free throw each to push the lead to five. Davison fouled out moments later and McCaffery made two more free throws to help salt away Iowa’s fifth consecutive victory
The Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 11 games and sit just a game out of first place in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) lost for the third time in four games.
Luka Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. CJ Fredrick added 17 points and Joe Wieskamp had 12.
Toussaint finished with 11 points and four assists.
It appeared the Badgers would be heading toward their fifth win in six visits to Carver-Hawkeye Arena after D’Mitrik Trice’s 3-pointer gave Wisconsin a 57-45 lead with 7:13 remaining.
But those were the only points for the Badgers for the next 5 minutes.
Garza made one of two free throws and Toussaint converted another three-point play to trim Wisconsin’s lead to eight. Wieskamp swished a pair of free throws and Fredrick drilled a triple on the next trip down the court, drawing the Hawkeyes within three.
Garza’s free throws with 2:19 left drew Iowa even at 57, and the Badgers finally ended Iowa’s run at 12-0, scoring for the first time in 5 minutes and 25 seconds on Brevin Pritzl’s go-ahead layup with 1:48 left.
Toussaint once again was fouled on a layup, tying the game at 59. The free throw pushed Iowa in front with 1:20 left.
Weiskamp scored again with 35.5 seconds left and the Hawkeyes sealed it from the free-throw line.
Neither team led by more than five points in a first half in which both teams shot below 36 percent from the floor.
Iowa took its biggest lead of the first half, 12-7, with 9:55 left on a pair of free throws from Garza.
Iowa shot just 11 of 31 from the floor and made only 1 of 11 3-point attempts over the opening 20 minutes.
The Badgers didn’t fare much better, making just 11 of 33 shots and 4 of 12 3-pointers.
Wisconsin used a 5-0 run to draw even, then took a 28-24 lead on Aleem Ford’s 3-pointer, the Badgers’ biggest advantage of the half.
Toussaint’s three-point play brought the Hawkeyes even at halftime, 30-all.
Davison opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Badgers built a six-point lead just a minute into the second half.
Garza scored six straight points for Iowa to cut the deficit to two, but Wisconsin responded with a dunk from Micah Potter and a 3 from Trice for push the lead to 43-36 with 15:32 remaining. Potter’s and-1 gave Wisconsin a 10-point lead with 12:46 left.
Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers added 13 points.