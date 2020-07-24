The Dubuque Fighting Saints have enjoyed plenty of success with twins over the history of their organization.
Most recently, Dylan and Ty Jackson and Evan and Mitchell Smith starred for the United States Hockey League franchise. A generation ago, Chris and Peter Ferraro and Matt and Marc Christian did the same.
In a few years, the Sondreal brothers — from, appropriately enough, the Twin Cities area — could add to that list. Dubuque selected Jake Sondreal in the fifth round and Zach Sondreal in the sixth round of the USHL’s Futures Draft earlier this spring, and both have made strong first impressions this week in their debuts at the Saints’ main camp at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“So much about building our team is developing team chemistry, and, with brothers, that chemistry is already there,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “The same goes for guys who have previously played together. When guys have played together before, the process of building chemistry has already begun.
“Jake and Zach are both really talented young men who are really close to being USHL players, even though they’re two of the younger players in camp. We’re definitely excited about having them in our organization.”
But, unlike most twins, the Sondreals play completely different styles. The 5-foot-9, 146-pound Jake is a crafty, play-making forward, while the 5-11, 161-pound Zach is a defense-oriented defenseman.
They both played this season for traditional Minnesota high school powerhouse Cretin/Durham Hall and will likely return there in the fall for their junior seasons. After that, they could be in Dubuque.
“I’ve always been the smaller of the two, so I’ve always had to use my feet and my speed and my skill,” Jake Sondreal said. “I can’t go into a corner and outmuscle a guy like Zach can, so I have to outwork them with speed or quickness or skill.”
Jake Sondreal contributed 11 goals, 31 points and 10 penalty minutes in 25 games for Cretin/Durham Hall last season. Zach Sondreal added four goals and 21 points in 22 games.
“I just hate giving up goals,” said Zach Sondreal, the older of the twins by one minute. “Even when I was a little kid playing rec soccer, if we were behind, I’d stand by the net because I couldn’t stand getting scored on.
“Growing up in our (youth hockey) association, defensemen were taught to be disciplined in our own zone and the forwards had more opportunity to be creative and make plays. In squirts, we were supposed to switch around our positions, but my coach really liked how I played on defense, and that kind of decided it for me.”
Despite their differences in styles, the Sondreal twins have enjoyed sharing the same ice throughout their playing careers. So, when they learned of being selected by Dubuque on the same day, they were ecstatic.
“We both hoped to be drafted in the USHL, but it was a question of what team would take us,” Zach Sondreal said. “We’ve been going to the rink together as long as we can remember, so it’s nice to know that we’ll be able to continue to do that after high school.
“We really didn’t know too much about Dubuque until they drafted us, and then we did quite a bit of research on them. It’s a special organization, and the coaching staff is phenomenal. It sounds like a great place to play.”
Their first two days of main camp served as a bit of an eye-opener. But, then again, they hadn’t played competitive hockey in roughly six months since their high school season concluded.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Jake Sondreal said. “There’s so much talent here, and the guys are all fun to hang out with. Obviously, there are a lot of older guys here, so it’s a faster, more physical pace than we’re used to.
“But it’s definitely a great opportunity that will make us better and it will prepare us for playing at the next level. And it’s pretty neat to see players from all over the country and see the different styles they play.”
The Saints’ main camp opened Wednesday night and will run through the all-star game on Saturday morning. Because of coronavirus restrictions in place by the USHL and local health authorities, fan attendance is prohibited. Even the players and their families are only permitted inside Mystique during their own games.
Larsson credited the Saints’ hockey staff — head coach Oliver David, assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, trainer Megan Monjeau and equipment manager Jacob Snuggerud — as well as the front office staff and Mystique manager Chad Remakel for a smooth-running camp despite the restrictions.
“I’m so proud of the way everyone has worked together to pull this off,” Larsson said. “They’re doing everything they can so everyone knows what’s going on and they feel safe.”