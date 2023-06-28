DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tuesday night was all about the seniors.
The seniors did everything they could to make it a memorable night.
Beckman Catholic’s 12th-graders combined for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs — and the pitching victory — in the opener of a River Valley Conference doubleheader against Bellevue. The Trailblazers swept, 11-2 and 13-1, in their regular-season finale that also served as a preview of Friday’s Class 2A regional opener.
Recommended for you
“It was awesome. I love it,” said Abby Knepper, a senior outfielder who tripled and drove in three runs in the opener and added two hits, an RBI and two runs in the second game. “We’ve been playing for five years together, so being here with all of us for our last year, and our last couple weeks, it was really nice all of us working together and getting those wins. Not only for us, but for our team.”
Beckman had six seniors among its regular starters — shortstop Shea Steffen, left fielder Trista Schmidt, catcher Addi Burlage, center fielder Lil McDermott, right fielder Knepper and pitcher Elisabeth Kerper — for the opener, but inserted recent graduates Mia Maiers at first base and Molly Kruse at second base for the first pitch. Maiers has missed the entire season due to a knee injury suffered during basketball season and took her time embracing teammates as she walked off the field for the final time.
“That was just a really special moment. Mia is such a great ballplayer and last year she was such a key part in our lineup,” Beckman coach Amber Boeckenstedt said. “But, she said she still wanted to be part of the team and she’s been great supporting the girls in the dugout and doing whatever we need her to do. It was just a special moment to be able to give her that one pitch on the field with her teammates.”
Beckman (10-17) had lost five of six games prior to Tuesday’s sweep and will host the Comets (4-18) in Friday’s regional first-round game.
Bellevue struck first in the opener, plating a pair of runs on groundouts from Addysen Felderman and Adalynne Leach in the top of the second.
But it was all Blazers after that.
McDermott singled home a run in the bottom of the second and Knepper followed with a two-run triple to right and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Blazers a 4-2 lead.
The first five Beckman players to step to the plate in the third inning came around to score.
Steffen led off with a double and scored on Reese Osterhaus’ single. Hailey Kruse and Schmidt walked and Osterhaus scored on a passed ball before Anna Sperfslage reached on an error, bringing home Beckman’s seventh run. Burlage singled to left to bring home another run and Knepper’s sac fly to right pushed Beckman’s lead to 9-2.
Schmidt and Burlage added RBI singles in the fourth for the Blazers.
Kerper retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced, including 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh, to close out a seven hitter. She struck out three and issued one walk.
The Blazers went right to work in the second game, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Emma Karcher had two hits and scored two runs and Steffen was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in the first inning. The Comets committed three errors in the frame.
Schmidt had an RBI single and Burlage had a two-run single in the third. Karcher, who finished the game 4-for-4 and scored three runs, plated Knepper with a fourth-inning single to end the game early.
“I feel like we’re playing more like a team. We’re really connected and we’re cheering a lot,” Karcher said. “I feel like we’re really solid and our defense has gotten a lot better. Our bats are on.”
Claire Karcher threw a gem in the circle, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out five. Now, the Blazers just have to do it again Friday to keep their season alive.
But it’s not as easy as just showing up.
“Anything can happen, and although we just beat them twice, they’re a team that wants to come and beat us. We know they want to come right back on Friday on our home turf and absolutely kill us that night,” Knepper said. “We know it’s possible we can beat them, but we also have to remain confident and get in the mindset that it’s a completely different team.”