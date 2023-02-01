Jacob Williams scored 17 points and Class 4A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Senior clipped 3A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 61-60, on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hayden Jacobsmeier and Tevin Schultz added 13 points apiece and Jalen Johnson had eight as the Rams improved to 13-3 overall.
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Iowa City Liberty 62 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Jacob Berendes scored 19 points to lead Wahlert, and the Golden Eagles hung on after the Lightning missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Duke Faley and Jack Walsh added 14 points apiece for Wahlert.
Beckman Catholic 55, Bellevue 48 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 26 points, Eli Kluesner and Trent Arens added 10 apiece and the Trailblazers beat the Comets to improve to 14-5. Hunter Putman scored 14 points and Jensen Wedeking had 10 to pace Bellevue (13-5).
Cascade 69, Anamosa 38 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance and Cole McDermott scored 16 points apiece, Cass Hoffman added 14, and the Cougars (13-5) routed the Blue Raiders.
Bellevue Marquette 67, at Calamus-Wheatland 47 — At Calamus, Iowa: Evan Scott scored 15 points, Spencer Roeder added 13, Caden Kettmann had 11 and Isaac Brinker 10, and the Mohawks routed Cal-Wheat.
Platteville 76, Seneca 32 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lucas Ludlum dropped 23 points and Wyatt Heer added 20 as the Hillmen (13-5) routed Seneca.
Benton 85, Argyle 63 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half, Nathan Keleher added 15, Eli Blaine had 14 and Chad Brown 12, and the Zephyrs rolled past Argyle.
Potosi 61, River Ridge (Wis.) 38 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored 25 points, Sam Udelhofen added 16, and the Chieftains routed the Timberwolves in a key Six Rivers Conference game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49 — At Nora Gym: Sam McDonald scored a game-high 18 points, Josie Potts added 13 and Anna Kruse 12, and the Rams beat the Saints.
Iowa City Liberty 53, Dubuque Wahlert 46 — At Wahlert Gym: The Lightning held off the Golden Eagles for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory. Emma Donovan scored 16 points and Claire Lueken had 14 to pace Wahlert.
Iowa City High 50, Dubuque Hempstead 39 — At Moody Gym: Chandler Houselog scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs in a loss to the Little Hawks.
Iowa City West 62, Western Dubuque 53 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Trojans held off the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference clash.
Bellevue 51, Beckman Catholic 36 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Comets beat the Trailblazers to complete a sweep of their River Valley Conference series.
Cascade 63, Anamosa 21 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux scored 17 points, Devin Simon added 16, and the Cougars (17-1) won their season-high ninth consecutive game.
Solon 58, West Delaware 49 — At Solon, Iowa: Alivia Schulte led West Delaware with 16 points, Brooke Krogmann added 12 and Kennedy Klostermanmn 10, but the Spartans held on for the WaMaC Conference win.
Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34 — At Monticello, Iowa:The Panthers used a late surge to get past the Cardinals in their River Valley Conference showdown.
Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57 (OT) — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lainee Burks scored 24 points and Jenna Wolf added 10 to pace the Flying Arrows, but the Dodgers held on in overtime.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,771; Waterloo West 2,589 — At Cherry Lanes: Jaquelyn Hochrein rolled a 204-246—450 series to lead the Rams to a victory over the Wahawks.
PREP WRESTLING
Golden Eagles win 3 of 4 — At Elkader, Iowa: Jerren Gille (126), Thomas Scherr (160), Kenny Petraitis (182) and Michael Bormann (220) each went 4-0 as Dubuque Wahlert beat Springville (72-0), Postville (44-27) and Central Elkader (58-12), and lost to Hudson (46-32).
Comets split — At Elkader, Iowa: Jack Hiland (220), Ryder Michels (285), Jake Hiland (145) and Casey Tath (160) went for for Bellevue, which beat Central Elkader (36-18) and Springville (42-3) and lost to Postville (51-29) and Hudson (54-24).
Hudson 66, Clayton Ridge 11 — At Elkader, Iowa: Gannon Jaster (220) won by fall and Erik Flores (106) won by technical fall as Clayton Ridge lost to Hudson.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Tye Ojala had six kills and seven digs to lead the Pride in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 loss to the Mustangs.
