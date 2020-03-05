Galena’s Jacob Townsend has wanted to get at least one victory over East Dubuque his entire basketball career.
Last Wednesday, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week was able to help knock off the Warriors in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal, scoring 17 points in the 36-34 win.
“We had lost to them twice during the regular season, but this was the game we really wanted to win,” Townsend said. “We played really well as a team, and my teammates did a great job of feeding me the ball.”
Townsend averaged 10 points per game, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Pirates as a junior this season.
“Jacob did a great job for us on both ends of the court in the East Dubuque game,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “He kept knocking down shots consistently for us, and he controlled the paint in our zone defense. He definitely matured a lot over the season and was a terrific leader for us. That win was definitely a highlight for his career.”
The Pirates reached the semifinal game following a 56-44 win over River Ridge. Townsend had eight points in the first quarter en route to a 20 point performance.
“After beating them both times during the regular season, there was a lot of pressure on us to get that third win,” Townsend said. “I just went to work inside, and they had a hard time stopping me. Credit my teammates again for finding me in the paint.”
Townsend’s 6-foot-6-inch frame came in handy this season for the Pirates, who moved him from a four position to strictly the post.
“Jacob really put in a lot of time this past offseason getting stronger and working on his game,” Wienen said. “He is a hard worker with an outstanding work ethic, and you can tell he has been dedicated to making himself a better basketball player.”
After starting in the regionals last season, Townsend moved into a full-time starting role this year.
“Being named a team captain pushed me to give my all on the court,” Townsend said. “I just love the game of basketball, and I enjoy helping the younger guys as much as I can.”
Townsend also plays football and baseball for the Pirates.
“Basketball is my favorite sport to play because I feel like it’s the one I succeed at the most,” he said. “I would really love to continue playing somewhere after high school is over.”