A season-long progression will take the Dubuque Wahlert girls bowling team all the way to the state tournament.
The Golden Eagles went wire-to-wire on Tuesday afternoon in winning an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Cherry Lanes. Wahlert rolled a 2,564 to outpace Camanche (2,401), Maquoketa (2,345), Bellevue (1,922), Cascade (1,885) and Waukon (1,741).
Camanche came from behind in the final Baker game to score a 2,828 and edge Wahlert by 10 pins for the boys crown. Maquoketa (2,687), Waukon (2,651), Bellevue (2,538) and Cascade (2,512) rounded out the boys field.
Wahlert also crowned individual champions in Lola Grap and Carter Hancock.
“It’s a rewarding feeling to be going back to state,” said Grap, a junior who shot a 248-200—448 to beat Camanche’s Kaylee Tebbe by 45 pins. “At the beginning of the year, we were just focused on the basics and getting better. We’ve had that approach all year. Instead of worrying about what other teams were doing, we focused on improving ourselves.”
Grap will be the lone state-tested bowler at state for the Eagles, who were hit hard by graduation last season. Emily Kasal, the only senior in the lineup Tuesday, rolled a 361, followed by Hannah Busch (351), Abbie Beutin (303) and Jamie Vondra (283), while Natalie Kelzer’s 274 did not count. After the 1,746 in individuals, the Eagles shot Baker games of 136, 155, 192, 166 and 169 to preserve the lead.
Wahlert is seeded fourth in the eight-team state tournament, which takes place Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Grap is the second-seeded individual.
“This is a really young team, so to make it to state this year is a little ahead of schedule,” Wahlert coach Paul Gregory said. “But the girls stepped up and earned it today.”
Maquoketa got a 338 from Jenna Strohbehn, 317 from Sara Andresen, 300 from Jo Kortenkamp, 287 from Mary Holtz and 278 from Lexi Springer, while Alex Thomas’ 277 did not count.
Bellevue was led by Brin Daugherty’s 298, followed by Maddie Weber (260), Bailey Tigges (256), Shayla Oster (241) and Hailey Olszewski (225), while Kylee Haxmeier’s 204 did not count.
Cascade’s scoring came from Erin Knipper (312), Jessica Kramer (255), Emma Cramm (248), Nicole Finzel (247) and Ella Madison (202), while Ceyaira McFarland’s 164 did not count.
Hancock shot 240-215—455 to edge Bellevue’s Dawson Weber by 12 pins and Cascade’s Ray Martin by 23.
“The big thing was focusing on the next shot and staying consistent,” said Hancock, who will be seeded 12th at state. “You try not to think about the game as a whole and concentrate on one frame at a time. Fortunately, the oil pattern really suited my game today.”
Wahlert’s other individual scoring came from Garrett Kadolph (394), Nick Splinter (391), Connor Beutin (389) and Will Kamentz (348), while Ben Vaassen’s 344 did not count. The Eagles shot 181, 150, 173, 169 and 168 in Bakers. Camanche shot 190 in the final Baker game to win.
“Camanche is really good,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “We didn’t lose it. They took it from us, and they deserve all the credit.”
Maquoketa’s scoring came from Caden Stephany (418), Taylor Fox (372), Colton Goodenow (356), Austin Davison (340) and Drake Iverson (324), while Lucas Ihrig’s 309 did not count .
Bellevue also got 373 from Tyrelle Kloser, 309 from River Schiefer, 308 from Abe Steinbeck and 283 from Nathan Rentz, while Ashton Felderman’s 281 did not count. Cascade’s other scoring came from Sam Noonan (358), Zach Green (334), Isaac Hogan (285) and Jarod Weber (249), while Nolan Frasher’s 245 did not count.