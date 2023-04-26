20230413SeniorWahlertTennis4131.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau returns the ball during an April 13 match in Dubuque. Martineau and the Golden Eagles beat Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Mike Day/Telegraph Herald

Roan Martineau won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles, and Evan Anderson won by the same score at No. 6 as Dubuque Wahlert beat Iowa City Liberty, 9-0, on a neutral court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Charlie Curtiss, Bock Mueller, Jake Evans, Chase Miller and Evan Anderson won singles matches as the Golden Eagles defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7-2, later in the day.

