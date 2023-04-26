Roan Martineau won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles, and Evan Anderson won by the same score at No. 6 as Dubuque Wahlert beat Iowa City Liberty, 9-0, on a neutral court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Charlie Curtiss, Bock Mueller, Jake Evans, Chase Miller and Evan Anderson won singles matches as the Golden Eagles defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7-2, later in the day.
Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jake Althaus and Max Hoden won singles matches, and Althaus and Ben Call teamed up for a doubles victory, but the Mustangs lost to the Tigers.
Dubuque Senior 9, Waterloo West 0 — At Meyers Courts: Andrew Day, Cam O’Donnell, Alex Nielsen, Owen King, Brody Baker and Kevin Friesen won singles matches as the Rams blanked the Wahawks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cedar Falls 5, Dubuque Hempstead 4 — At Roos Courts: Grace Kolker celebrated her 18th birthday with wins at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles, but the Mustangs lost to the Tigers.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 15-15, West Carroll 0-0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Angel Reyes struck out 10 over a four-inning perfect game in the opener, and fanned five of the six hitters he faced to start Game 2 for a combined no-hitter with Collin Sutter.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 8, Galena 4 — At Galena, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Dylan Diehl added two hits and struck out six on the mound as the Wildcats beat the Pirates.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 10-10, West Carroll 0-1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Aleece Anglese threw a two-hit shutout, and the Warriors got two hits apiece from Katie Welp, Isabel Stewart, Annika Husemann and Tierney Miller to begin a doubleheader sweep of the Thunder. Stewart was 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, and Welp and Anglese also homered in the second game for East Dubuque (6-11, 5-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference).
Galena 9, Scales Mound/River Ridge 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Ava Hahn struck out 10 in the pitching circle and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Taylor Hilby was 3-for-4 with three runs scored as the Pirates beat Scales Mound/River Ridge.
River Valley 11, Platteville 8 — At Platteville, Wis.: Delaney Johnson and Jaxcyn Berntgen had two hits apiece to lead the Hillmen, and both drove in a run during a five-run seventh inning, but the Blackhawks held on.
Iowa-Grant 9, Southwestern 4 — At Cobb, Wis.: Heather Hinman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kaitlyn Mick and Hailey Brant chipped in two hits and a run apiece, but the Wildcats lost on the road against the Panthers.
Wisconsin Heights 4, Darlington 0 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: The Redbirds managed just singles from Jaylyn Schwartz and Sophie Wiegel in a loss to Wisconsin Heights.
Highland 12, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Emily Bierman tripled and Marah Vogelsberg had a single, but that was it for Potosi/Cassville’s offense in a loss to the Cardinals.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Cubans crown 5 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Cuba City’s Mason Leeser won the 100 (11.86 seconds) and the long jump (21 feet, 3 ¼ inches), and ran with Jaron Hazen, Ethan Griffin and Devon Hill on the winning 4x100 relay (46.86) at the SWAL Mid-Season Meet. The Cubans also got wins from Jordan Gile (triple jump, 39-10 ¼) and Logan Gallagher (pole vault, 10-6).
Southwestern’s 4x200 relay team of Korbin Stangl, Dimitrios Stangl, Justin Reuter and Frank Anderson won in 1:42.10, and Justin Reuter won the high jump (5-8).
Fennimore’s Isaac Henkel won the 400 (52.66) and ran with Carter Bunn, Ben Varela and Jordan Vold to win the 4x400 relay in 3:49.52.
Darlington’s Cooper Crist won the shot put (40-9).
Hillmen win 6 events — At Lancaster, Wis.: Platteville’s Casen Udelhofen (200, 2.66) and Quinn Wright (800, 2:10.49) both won individual events, then teamed with Andrew Donner and Nick Burkard to win the 4x400 relay (3:34.25) at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Mid-Season Meet. The Hillmen also got individual wins from Ashton Thompson (100, 11.49), Marcus Sponsler (300 hurdles, 43.89) and John Baxter (shot put, 40-9).
Lancaster got individual victories from Quinton Ploessl in the 400 (54.67) and Connor Raisbeck in the discus (139-4).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Cubans win 5 events — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty won the triple jump (35-10 ¼) and the long jump (17-1 ¾), Grace Cummins took the high jump (4-10), Carina Pitzen won the 400 (1:02.02) and Camryn Hendrickson was first in the 3,200 (15:56.97) at the SWAL Mid-Season Meet.
Darlington received individual victories from Adalee Berget (800, 2:31.16) and Laura Weaver (discus, 89-1), and the 4x800 relay of Piper DePauw, Clara Solverson, Madyson King and Stella McGowan (11:58.55).
Fennimore’s Rose French won the shot put (32-2) and pole vault (8-6).
Southwestern’s quartet of Miracle Kruser, Hannah Pergande, Paige Beaver, Kalia Reichmann won the 4x100 relay in 57.66.
Arrows crown 6 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Megan Kreul won the long jump (16-6) and triple jump (34-9 ½), and Lainee Burks won the 200 (27.04) and teamed with Sophie Burr, Abby Burr and Maddie Nielsen to win the 4x100 relay in 51.94 seconds for Lancaster at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Mid-Season Meet. Mallory Olmstead (400, 1:01.90) and Macie Galle (pole vault, 10-0) also won individual events for the Flying Arrows.
Platteville’s quartet of Grace Stombaugh, Linnea Dye, Emma Brunton and Desaray Washington won the 4x200 in 1:59.16. Stombaugh added a win in the high jump (4-10), and the Hillmen also got victories from Emma Rooney (1,600, 5:31.32), Ketura Goomey (300 hurdles, 48.84) and Emelia Theleman (discus, 106-0).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Missouri Valley 10-4, Clarke 1-3 — At Des Moines: Lily King went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, but the Pride (11-28, 4-18 Heart of America Conference) dropped a pair of neutral-site games against Missouri Valley. Daija Bates scored on a wild pitch for Clarke’s only run in the opener.
Loras 4-0, Wartburg 0-8 — At Waverly, Iowa: Emily Monahan hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to support winning pitcher Ashlyn Hemm, who struck out nine and walked one in a three-hit shutout as the Duhawks (17-12, 5-5 American Rivers Conference) won the opener. Former Hempstead standout Kaylie Springer was 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs as the Knights (16-14, 6-4) won the second game.
MEN’S GOLF
Clarke 11th — At Moravia, Iowa: Carter Ruegseggar shot 2-under 71-74-69—214 and tied for eighth at the Heart of America Conference Championships at The Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course, but Clarke (925) finished 11th at the 12-team event despite shooting a final-round 300 for the program’s lowest single-round score over the last eight seasons.
