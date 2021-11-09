Dubuque Senior’s Maci Boffeli and Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference in swimming, the league announced Monday.
Boffeli, a senior from Cascade who swims for the Rams, earned Valley Division first-team recognition in the 100-yard breaststroke. Schmidt, a junior, landed first-team honors in the Mississippi Division in the 100 backstroke.
Boffeli also earned second-team recognition in the 200 individual medley and as a member of Senior’s 200 medley relay. That relay included Western Dubuque sophomore Kaitlyn Vantiger (backstroke), Boffeli (breaststroke), sophomore Molly Gilligan (butterfly) and senior Tabi Monahan (freestyle).
Gilligan landed second-team honors in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Monahan in the 100 freestyle and Vantiger in the 100 backstroke were also second-team honorees.
Gilligan, Vantiger, Monahan and Boffeli earned honorable mention in the 200 freestyle relay, and Monahan was an honorable mention selection in the 50 freestyle.
In the Mississippi Division, Schmidt made the second team in the 50 freestyle, and Wahlert senior Jamie Schmid earned second-team recognition in the 200 freestyle. Wahlert’s honorable mention selections included the 200 medley relay of Schmidt (backstroke), Dyersville Beckman sophomore Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), senior Natalie Kelzer (butterfly) and junior Brooke Wuebker (freestyle); Brooke Wuebker in the 100 freestyle; and the 400 freestyle relay of Brooke Wuebker, Schmidt, freshman Kayla Wuebker and Schmid.
Hempstead landed three honorable mention selections in the Valley Division. That included the 400 freestyle relay of sophomore Kenzie Tomkins, senior Jaelyn Tigges and sophomores Kate Duehr and Nora Davis; Tomkins in the 100 freestyle and sophomore Emma Oberhoffer in the breaststroke.
Valley Division champion Iowa City West claimed three top awards. Senior Scarlet Martin earned swimmer of the year, senior Sam Klein earned diver of the year, and Byron Butler fronted the coaching staff of the year, which the Trojans shared with Cedar Rapids Kennedy and head coach Chad Derlein.
Mississippi Division champion Cedar Falls had the swimmer of the year in senior Grace Frericks and staff of the year, fronted by Chelsea Szczyrbak. Linn-Mar senior Corrin Williams won the diver of the year award.