NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball
Buy Now

Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) looks for a teammate during an NCAA Tournament second-round game on March 18 in Sacramento, Calif. The Dubuque Senior grad is returning to Missouri for his final season.

 Randall Benton

Noah Carter will return to the University of Missouri men’s basketball program for his fifth season of eligibility.

The former Dubuque Senior all-stater confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.