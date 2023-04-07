Noah Carter will return to the University of Missouri men’s basketball program for his fifth season of eligibility.
The former Dubuque Senior all-stater confirmed the news on his Twitter account Wednesday.
Carter, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound power forward, averaged 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 34 games in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from the University of Northern Iowa. He added 62 assists, 15 blocks and 18 steals.
He will take advantage of his COVID-19 year to play a second season at Missouri.
The Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference preseason poll, but made the league tournament semifinals for the first time and won the program’s first NCAA game in a decade in the inaugural season under head coach Dennis Gates. Missouri finished 25-10 after a second-round NCAA loss to Princeton.
Carter helped UNI to its first regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championship as a freshman, when he scored 115 points in 27 games. He averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore and earned second-team all-MVC accolades after putting up 15.0 points per game during his junior year.
Savary shines for Hawkeyes — University of Iowa right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, struck out three, walked two and allowed no runs on one hit in two innings of relief on Wednesday night at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Although the Hawkeyes took the lead the half inning after he departed and won, 9-6, the official scorer did not award him with the pitching win, which would have been his first at the collegiate level. In three appearances covering four innings this season, Savary is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA, five strikeouts and the two walks. The Iowa baseball team is 21-6.
Duhawks named all-American — Loras College women’s soccer players Ryleigh O’Brien and Payton McDonnell earned spots on the D3Soccer.com all-American teams announced this week. O’Brien earned first-team recognition and McDonnell made the second team.
O’Brien, a fifth-year forward from Hampton, Ill., tied for fifth in the country with 25 total goals, highlighted by a five-goal performance against the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the first round of the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
McDonnell repeated as the nation’s leader in total assists. The midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., totaled 21 assists in 22 games and became the program’s all-time leader in assists this season, finishing the year with 73 career assists.
Felderman wins Spring Classic — Mount Mercy junior Breanna Felderman, a former Dubuque Senior standout, led from wire to wire in medaling at the Park University Spring Classic women’s golf tournament earlier this week at The Deuce at The National Golf Club of Kansas City. She used a three-birdie back nine in Round 1 to finish at 4-over-par 74, the lowest score of the tournament. Despite not recording a birdie in Round 2, Felderman held her first place spot with 11 pars to medal at 74-77—151 and defeated the second- and third-place finishers by just two and three strokes, respectively. The Mustangs also won the team title. Felderman has now finished in the top five in all three events this spring.
Kennedy earns ICCAC honor — The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference named Des Moines Area Community College’s Sydney Kennedy as its softball pitcher of the week. The sophomore from Peosta, Iowa, pitched the Bears to victories over Southeast (Neb.) Community College, Clarke University junior varsity and Iowa Lakes Community College during the week.
Kennedy went three innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven and walking one in a 16-0 win over SECC on March 28 and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in a 13-0 win over CUJV on March 30. Kennedy went seven innings against ILCC, allowing one run on one hit, striking out 12 and walking two in an 8-1 win for DMACC on April 2.
The former Western Dubuque standout owns a 13-2 record and a 2.24 earned run average this season. She leads the ICCAC in wins and is second in strikeouts with 125. She is also ranked tenth in strikeouts in Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
