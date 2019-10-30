A capsule look at the Dubuque Devils, who open Midwest High School Hockey League play this weekend:
Head coach — Kyle Helbing (second year)
Assistant coaches — Chad Sharkey, Austin Willenborg
Manager — Dave Zillig
Team representative — Larry Huseman
Last season — 2-30-0
Top returning scorer — Junior Dane Schope (32 games, 5 goals, 13 points).
Top returning goaltender — Junior Isaac Tillman (2-30-0, 5.62 GAA, .861 save percentage).
Forwards (15) — Malakhi Haley (jr.), Tristan Priest (jr.), Hunter Roraff (sr.), Collin Woodyard (sr.), Drew Zillig (jr.), Cody Haynes (soph.), Joey Bisdorf (soph.), Connor Lucas (soph.), Jacob Noonan (fr.), Schope, Jack Powers (soph.), Keaton Avenarius (soph.), Brandon Lynch (soph.), Levi Davis (soph.), Chris Chasten (sr.).
Defensemen (7) — Keegan Lesch (jr.), Baylor Kivlahan (jr.), Sean Shealer (jr.), Bryan Waddick (jr.), Zach Picker (soph.), Jeremiah Snyder (soph.), Michael Huseman (jr.).
Goaltenders (3) —Tillman, Braden Hathaway (soph.), Jeffrey Puccio (soph).
Roster breakdown — The Devils roster includes players from nine high schools, including Hempstead (7), Senior (7), Western Dubuque (2), East Dubuque (2), Wahlert (2), Benton Community (1), Moline (1), Cedar Rapids Washington (1), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1).
Season opener — Saturday and Sunday at Mason City.
Outlook — The Devils look to rebound from a tough season with another extremely young roster. It includes 11 sophomores, 10 juniors, three seniors and one freshman.
About the Midwest League — The 44-year-old league has expanded to 14 teams with the addition of the Boji Mammoths, who play out of the Boji Bay Ice Arena in Spirit Lake, Iowa. (Fremont, Neb., joined the league last winter. This marks the league’s largest membership since the 2010-11 season. Boji will play in the West Division with Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha and Sioux City. The Kansas City Jets move to the Central Division with Ames, the Des Moines Capitals, the Des Moines Oak Leafs and Mason City. The East Division remains unchanged and includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Quad City and Waterloo. Teams will play a 32-game schedule. More than 425 high school student athletes compete in a league that covers three states – Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.
Waterloo is the defending regular-season and tournament champions. The Warriors finished the regular season at 29-2-1 and edged Cedar Rapids, 2-1, in the tournament championship game. Omaha won its third straight JV regular-season championship and beat Waterloo, 5-0, in the tournament title game.