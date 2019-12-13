Calling Dubuque Hempstead’s opening slate of games “tough” would be putting it mildly.
The way coach Casey Smith put it, the Mustangs drew “four goliaths” to start the year.
When Hempstead welcomed Western Dubuque to Moody Gym on Friday night, the Mustangs played like a team in dire need of a win and were rewarded for that effort.
Riley Kay led Hempstead with 15 points and Sydney Paulsen and Morgan Hawkins chipped in 13 apiece as the Mustangs pulled away from the Bobcats in the second half for a 53-39 victory.
“We’ve really been trying to get our kids disciplined and I think we showed it tonight by coming out in the second half and being smart basketball players,” said Smith, whose team improved to 1-4. “We needed this one. We’ve played against four goliaths and this was a good momentum boost.”
Hawkins scored Hempstead’s first nine points — all on 3-pointers — as the Mustangs took a 9-5 lead to open the game and closed out the first quarter up, 13-11. But they couldn’t quite shake free of WD (2-3), and the two teams traded the lead five times over the next two quarters, playing to a 26-26 draw by halftime. After the Bobcats staked a 32-28 lead to start the third quarter, Hempstead answered on an 11-2 run, capped by Paulsen’s 3-pointer, to take a 39-34 lead into the fourth.
“We’ve been working so hard at practice figuring out what we needed to do to get our actual first win,” said Paulsen, who scored 10 of her points in the second half, a perfect 4-for-4 from the field after halftime. “It just feels so good to finally pay off how hard we’ve been in practice.
“I think we’re going to get going now. We have a game tomorrow and we have some momentum because we know we’re good. We know what to do in each game and how to win.”
The Mustangs then used a 6-2 run to start the final quarter for a 45-36 cushion. That’s when foul trouble started to sack WD. Starting forward Emma Gile picked up her fourth foul with 5:12 remaining and fouled out just more than a minute later, closing her night with 11 points. Hempstead proceeded to sink eight straight free throws while holding the Bobcats scoreless for the final 6 minutes of game time.
“Every game we’ve played I feel like we’ve taken steps forward,” said Smith. “Whether it’s a win or a loss that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Jenna Fiedler led Western Dubuque with 23 points, including a game-high six 3-pointers.
The Mustangs take the floor again today in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne girls basketball classic at Loras College. Hempstead will face Prairie du Chien at 5 p.m.