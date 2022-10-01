Sam Udelhofen
Buy Now

Potosi/Cassville’s Sam Udelhofen makes a catch during their game with Black Hawk/Warren on Friday in Cassville, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

CASSVILLE, Wis. — The quest for another Six Rivers title moved one step closer to reality for the Potosi/Cassville football team after a 42-18 win over Black Hawk/Warren Friday night.

The win marks the first over Black Hawk/Warren since the 2015 season, as Potosi/Cassville remained unbeaten when playing in Cassville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.