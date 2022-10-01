CASSVILLE, Wis. — The quest for another Six Rivers title moved one step closer to reality for the Potosi/Cassville football team after a 42-18 win over Black Hawk/Warren Friday night.
The win marks the first over Black Hawk/Warren since the 2015 season, as Potosi/Cassville remained unbeaten when playing in Cassville.
“Coach (Mark) Siegert told us before the game that we didn’t need a pep talk for this one,” senior lineman/tight end Brayden Edge said. “We knew we needed to come in and protect the valley.”
The win sets up a big contest next week with undefeated and ranked River Ridge.
“As a senior, this is what you work for,” said Edge, who finished the game with a blocked punt and fumble recovery. “We want to win it outright this time.”
Potosi/Cassville shared the conference title with Ridge and Black Hawk last season.
“These guys all played their butts off tonight, and this has been a long time coming,” senior quarterback Raz Okey said. “It feels amazing right now, but we aren’t done yet.”
Okey finished the game with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. He went 8-for-11 for 103 yards in the air.
“It was another great team effort tonight,” Siegert said. “We know what Black Hawk is capable of, and these guys did what they needed to in order to weather the storm. This is why these guys put in the work in the weight room. We’ve got a big one ahead of us in seven days.”
Potosi/Cassville led, 6-0, at the end of the first quarter following a 1-yard run by Okey, before Black Hawk knotted the score at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter. Potosi/Cassville would take an 18-12 lead into the second half.
“You have to give credit to Black Hawk for making some big plays and keeping the game close,” Siegert said. “Our guys continued to battle though, and we did what we needed to do there in the fourth quarter.”
Potosi/Cassville, who clinched a playoff berth with the win, took a 26-18 lead into the fourth quarter after a 1-yard run by Landon Mahoney with 34 seconds remaining.
“We just had to keep coming back with an answer,” Okey said. “We knew we were going to get it done.”
Potosi/Cassville used a quick pair of scores to break the game open in the fourth, on a 9-yard Okey pass to Braden Fishnick at the 8:22 mark, and then a 6-yard run by Roman Friederick with 6:29 to play.
“I was 10-years-old the last time we beat Black Hawk, so it’s a pretty great feeling to say we finally got one,” Okey said.
