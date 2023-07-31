Calvin Harris
Buy Now

Peosta, Iowa, native Calvin Harris competes in an Arizona Complex League game for the Chicago White Sox.

 Jerry Espinoza Special to the Telegraph Herald

It won’t take long for Calvin Harris to get a little taste of home after the Chicago White Sox promoted him to their Class A Carolina League affiliate on Monday.

The 6-foot, 215-pound catcher from Peosta, Iowa, will report to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week after beginning his professional career in the Arizona Complex League. Harris went 3-for-14 with three RBIs in four games in Arizona before being promoted to Kannapolis.

Recommended for you