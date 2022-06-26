Calvin Harris and the University of Mississippi baseball team are one win away from a national championship.
Ole Miss’ hottest hitter during the NCAA Tournament, the sophomore right-fielder from Peosta, Iowa, went 2-for-4 with a home run Saturday night as the Rebels beat Oklahoma, 10-3, in the opener of the best-of-three championship series in Omaha, Neb.
Game 2 takes place at 2 p.m. this afternoon, and a third game, if necessary, would be at 6 p.m. Monday.
Harris, a former all-state catcher at Western Dubuque High School, singled and scored in the second inning, grounded out in the fourth, struck out in the seventh and hit a 430-foot solo home run to right-centerfield in the eighth.
In seven NCAA Tournament games prior to Saturday night, Harris batted a team-high .423 (11-for-26) with six runs scored, three doubles, one home run and seven RBIs, primarily hitting in the bottom third of the Rebels’ order. He had at least one hit in six of those games, including the first five.
Ole Miss staged a two-out rally in the top of the first to put Oklahoma behind for the first time in the College World Series. Tim Elko singled up the middle, took second on a wild pitch and scored when cleanup hitter Kevin Graham went the other way for a single through the left side of the infield. Graham stole second, advanced on another wild pitch and made it 2-0 when Kemp Alderman reached on an error by Sooners star shortstop Peyton Graham.
Batting ninth, Harris started another two-out rally in the second, when he hustled to beat out an infield single to charging second baseman Jackson Nicklaus. Harris moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored the Rebels’ third run when leadoff man Justin Bench slapped a single the other way through the right side of the infield.
Elko led off the third with a solo home run inside the right-field foul pole to give the Rebels a 4-0 cushion.
Oklahoma got two of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth. The first run scored when Kendall Pettis reached on an infield single and Nicklaus scored on a throwing error on the same play. Tanner Treadway drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit in half.
In the eighth, T.J. McCants blasted a two-run home run to right field, Harris followed with a solo shot to right-center and Bench made it back-to-back-to-back with a blast to left. The Rebels became the first team to hit three consecutive home runs in a College World Series game since LSU in 1998.
Oklahoma answered in the bottom half on a Blake Robertson RBI single to right.
In the ninth, Elko singled and Alderman doubled before Peyton Chatagnier drove in a run with a bloop double and Hayden Dunhurst added an RBI sacrifice fly.
