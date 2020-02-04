Nobody’s quite sure what happened at the end.
Maybe Illinois took exception to Joe Wieskamp’s fast break dunk with under 10 seconds to play.
Maybe Iowa didn’t like how the Illini were fouling to extend a game that was essentially out of reach.
Whatever it was, both Fran McCaffery and Brad Underwood — the two opposing coaches when No. 19 Illinois took on the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday — dismissed a brief, end-of-game conflict by the benches (in which some players and staff didn’t shake hands and had some choice words for one another) as “a non-story.”
To the coaches, all it boiled down to was Iowa winning, 72-65, in a contest both teams desperately wanted.
“We haven’t been about this for the last two years,” said Underwood in his postgame press conference, referring to when he first took over the Illinois program. “There has been a softness and we’ve been the pushover. Not doing that anymore.
“I don’t know what happened at the end of the game. I think that’s probably more words than anything. … Great, two teams that compete. That’s what makes this league special.”
Sunday’s clash served as a culmination, of sorts, for two programs who’ve announced they’re tired of playing spectator while the Big Ten’s “blue bloods” duke it out for the league title.
A year ago, Illinois was in the midst of its fourth straight losing season in conference. The Illini haven’t put together a winning record in the Big Ten since 2009-10. The Hawkeyes won a game in the NCAA Tournament last year, but not too long ago they were also conference bottom dwellers (finishing 4-14 in the Big Ten in 2018). They were an easy team to write off at the beginning of this season, too, after injuries shut down starters Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge for the year and the likes of Isaiah Moss and Tyler Cook bolted from the program at the end of their 2018-19 campaign.
Yet there they were, Iowa and Illinois, for their most relevant tilt in decades. Despite the loss, the Illini (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) remained tied with Michigan State for first place in the conference standings. The Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) moved within a game of supplanting them.
The two coaches had high praises for what the other has built.
“I think (Underwood) has built (Illinois) piece-by-piece,” McCaffery said. “He’s put together a really good roster. They played different defensively, last year, and that was something he was kind of committed to. Any time a coach makes changes that have been as effective as this one, I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to that guy.”
Underwood said McCaffery doesn’t get enough credit for what’s become of the Hawkeyes.
“Fran has done an unbelievable job resurrecting this team,” Underwood said. “You know with all the guys leaving, and they’re just a better basketball team than they were a year ago. They are tougher.”
It’s been a while since both programs were simultaneously in the mix for the league title this late in the season. Sure, talent has a lot to do with it. But beyond that, both Iowa and Illinois owe their turnaround seasons to the toughness they’ve spent years cultivating.
“Obviously we went through a lot of adversity to start the season, and I think that kind of made us a tougher team,” Wieskamp said. “We’ve been connected ever since those couple of losses early in the Big Ten season. … I think we’ve grown a lot. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity. We’ve struggled throughout the year… but we’ve still found ways to win.
“We’re going to continue to fight. Continue to stay together and just trust and lean on each other throughout the year.”
The Big Ten necessitates “toughness,” McCaffery said. It’s an attribute he looks for on the recruiting trail.
In that regard, maybe it’s not surprising that both Illinois and Iowa have found themselves in the thick of the Big Ten title chase with a month to go in the regular season.
“Everybody’s good, everybody’s deep, every game is going to be like this one,” McCaffery said. “Every game is exactly like this one, and that’s what you’ve got to bring.”