The Iowa high school wrestling postseason kicks into high gear tonight with the regional dual tournaments.
Regional champions advance to the state dual tournament held Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Tonight’s regional semifinals begin at 6 p.m. with championship duals to follow.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing:
CLASS 3A
LINN-MAR REGIONAL
Pairings — No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead vs. No. 22 Fort Madison; Semifinal winner vs. No. 7 Linn-Mar
Outlook — The Mustangs have not faced Fort Madison this season but Hempsted lost to Linn-Mar, 44-27, in the season opener on Dec. 1. Hempstead has made two appearances in the state dual tournament, last qualifying in 2018. Fort Madison has never advanced to state while Linn-Mar has qualified each of the last two seasons and is seeking its eighth trip overall.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK REGIONAL
Pairings — No. 20 Western Dubuque vs. No. 17 Cedar Rapids Prairie; Semifinal winner vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock
Outlook — Western Dubuque has not faced Prairie or Waverly-Shell Rock this season. The Bobcats have made three previous trips to the state dual tournament, most recently in 2019. Prairie has qualified 17 times but hasn’t advanced since 2017. Waverly-Shell Rock, the two-time defending champion, seeks its 17th trip and fourth consecutive. The Go-Hawks have won six previous state championships.
CLASS 2A
WEST DELAWARE REGIONAL
Pairings — No. 12 Independence vs. No. 24 Dike-New Hartford; Semifinal winner vs. No. 2 West Delaware
Outlook — West Delaware, which has won the last four 2A state dual championships, beat Independence, 43-19, last week. West Delaware is seeking its 13th trip to state duals and sixth consecutive. The Hawks have five championships. Independence is also trying for its 13th appearance and fifth consecutive. Dike-New Hartford made its only appearance in 2015.
