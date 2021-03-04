Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson is doing a little bit of everything for the Bobcats this season.
The senior leads the team in scoring and rebounds and is second on the team in assists. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored 25 points and added 18 rebounds in Monday’s substate final win over Decorah, helping send the Bobcats to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
“If you would have told me three years ago that we would make it to state my senior year I wouldn’t have believed you,” Johnson said. “Our team was all over the place my sophomore year with it being our first year in the MVC, and we struggled. I think we’ve really gotten close as a group, and we’ve learned to work together. I feel like we are kind of a Cinderella story.”
Johnson is in his third year on the varsity and is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He said that the game against Cedar Falls this season was one that sticks out to him because it was when the Bobcats set a new school record for 3-pointers with 14.
“Dylan has stepped up leadership-wise this season, and has taken on the role of becoming more of a scoring threat,” Western Dubuque coach Wayne Cusick said. “He can score from anywhere on the court, and he has worked his tail off in the offseason. He has become noticeably quicker with better footwork and his confidence has grown as well.”
Johnson credits the time spent with his AAU team for his continued improvement.
“I just feel like I’ve been able to improve in every aspect of my game and put my mind on the right path,” Johnson said. “I feel that playing year-round and with my AAU team has made me well-prepared for college.”
Johnson will continue his basketball career next year at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
“I still can’t believe that I will get to continue playing basketball next year,” he said. “It’s very exciting to know that my career can continue for another four years.”
Added Cusick: “He’s going to see how special of a player he really is at the next level. He’s evolved into a really good basketball player, and I think he’s going to do really well there.”