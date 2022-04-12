Jackson Haugen had a simple message for his team before trotting out to midfield to begin a penalty kick shootout.
“Chris (Schmitt) is saving two and we’re winning this thing,” Haugen bellowed.
Pretty solid prediction. Almost nailed it.
Schmitt only needed one save, and Haugen didn’t predict he would be the one stepping to the line to close it out.
Jayden Lukan scored in regulation, and Brant Perry, Alex Eisbach, Lukan and Haugen scored in the shootout as Dubuque Wahlert survived crosstown rival Hempstead, 2-1, on Tuesday at Steele Field.
“Obviously we train a lot and I think having Chris in goal, especially him performing so well last year as a freshman, I was just so confident in him,” Haugen said. “We have an ongoing joke in practice. He never saves penalties against us, but when he goes out, he performs on the big stage.”
Perry opened the shootout with a goal for Wahlert and Schmitt got a mitt on Mitch Tackney’s shot before it ultimately reached the corner to tie it at 1.
Eisbach made it 2-1 before Schmitt stepped up with a save.
“Everything was going through my head,” Schmitt said. “The thought in my head was, if I don’t save this, what’s going to happen? Are we going to lose and then have to hear it from all our friends at Hempstead? So, we had to make sure we put them away.”
Lukan scored in the fourth round and the Eagles benefitted from a Hempstead miss before Haugen stepped up in the fifth round with a chance to clinch it.
Nothing but net.
“When I go up there, I don’t think about anything after the penalty,” Haugen said. “I think about exactly where I’m hitting and I don’t deviate from that. I go up there, look at the goalkeeper, look the other way to deceive him and then I go. You have to empty your mind, and that’s what I do.”
Alex Tackney also scored in the shootout for Hempstead, which got a match-tying goal from Ethan Kelly just less than 6 minutes after Wahlert had taken the lead early in the second half.
But it was a frustrating game for both sides all day.
Wahlert outshot the Mustangs, 8-3, in the opening half but saw multiple scoring chances go unfinished.
Lukan finally gave the Eagles a lead just more than 10 minutes into the second half, unleashing a shot from distance that left Hempstead goalkeeper Aiden Rhoads helpless to stop it.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect it to go in, which made my shout even louder,” Wahlert coach Cameron Scott said. “When it went up I thought, oh this might go in, and then I’m like, no, there’s no way. It was a surprising moment, didn’t really expect it. It’s not that we didn’t deserve it, but it was very out of the blue.”
The lead lasted less than 6 minutes, though.
Mitch Tackney blasted a shot at the Wahlert net and Schmitt got his gloves on it to deflect it back out into the field of play, but right to Kelley, who was waiting to knock it home on the back side for the score.
That goal seemed to energize Hempstead, but the Mustangs couldn’t find the go-ahead score despite a strong push. Hempstead outshot Wahlert, 12-3, in the second half of regulation and finished with a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.
“We had several opportunities and we were just looking to put it in the back of the net and they weren’t falling,” Hempstead coach Beto Ramos said. “But the one that brought us back around, it was fast.”