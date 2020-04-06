After Cascade’s 52-33 district final loss to Monticello, ending the Cougars’ season at 15-9, the happiest kid on the planet might’ve been 6-year-old Whitman Brindle.
It meant his dad, Cascade head coach Jacob Brindle, would get to spend more time at home. No more travel or nights away from home practicing or studying the game. News of this caused the kindergartner to dance with excitement.
“It just kind of tugs at your heartstrings seeing something like that,” said coach Brindle, father of four.
For reasons like that, Brindle is stepping down as Cascade head coach. He made the news official at Monday night’s Western Dubuque school board meeting, stating that he wishes to prioritize his kids and family life. It closes the book on arguably the most successful four-year boys basketball run in the tri-state region.
Brindle was just the second boys basketball coach in Cascade history, taking over for Hall of Famer Al Marshall in 2016. Coming off an Iowa Class 2A state runner-up season in Marshall’s final campaign, the Cougars experienced virtually no drop-off when Brindle took over.
He went 22-3 in 2016-17, steering Cascade back to the state quarterfinals. The following year, Brindle and the Cougars went 26-1 and captured the program’s first state championship, a 49-38 win over Treynor on March 9, 2018. All told, Cascade went 78-20 for a .796 win percentage in four years under Brindle. He’s spent 18 years total coaching the Cougars between stints as head coach and as Marshall’s assistant.
But with four children all 6 or younger, Brindle said he felt the time is right to focus on family. In an email to media outlets, he described leaving Cascade as “walking away from a winning lotto ticket.”
“This was probably at least a year in the works,” Brindle said, adding that his youngest son, Quincy, began experiencing health issues last summer. “The year we won the title, we found out we were pregnant with our little guy, Quincy. We knew at that point that at some point in the near future, this decision was going to have to be made. … We’re just at a busy point in our lives.”
Brindle (age 40) said the decision is “purely rooted in the best interest of our family” and “not related to any extraneous issue like parents, kids, etc.” To that end, he called the culture surrounding Cascade basketball “phenomenal.” And he will still remain with the high school as an English teacher.
“There will come a time for more proper reflections and emotions,” Brindle said. “It was an emotional decision but it was an easy one as well. … If you had scripted out what is your dream proposition as a coach, I don’t think I could’ve crafted up this dream. All of those dots you get to fill in coaching and teaching, I got to fill in.”