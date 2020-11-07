Cole Burtch scored a power play goal with 2:24 remaining in regulation Saturday night to lift the Youngstown Phantoms to a 5-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints had an opportunity to tie the game minutes later while on their own power play, but Will Hillman sealed the victory with an empty net goal.
Burtch and Bradley Marek staked the Phantoms to a 2-0 lead with goals 19 seconds apart early in the first period, but the Saints stormed back with a dominant second stanza in which they outshot Youngstown, 17-9.
Michael Feenstra got Dubuque on the board 5:21 into the second period with a slap shot from just inside the right point after taking a Daniyal Dzhanieyev pass. Less than two minutes later, Tommy Middleton tied the game when his spin-around shot from the left point deflected off a Youngstown defender and past goaltender Mattias Sholl. Braden Doyle and Riley Stuart assisted.
Dubuque took its first lead of the game with just 66 seconds remaining in the period. Reggie Millette cycled the puck below the goal line and fed Evan Stella for a shot that handcuffed Sholl. Stuart added a secondary assist.
The Phantoms tied the game 7:27 into the third on a Georgii Merkulov tally.
Dubuque slipped to 0-2 on the young season. The Saints play just one game this weekend, a home contest against Youngstown on Friday.