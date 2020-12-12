The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Chancellors voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February, contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.
The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.
The resumption of play includes men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.
“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said in a press release. “We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season.”
The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1 and will be released at a later date.
All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.