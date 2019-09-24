Western Dubuque remains the top team in Iowa Class 3A with the release of the latest Iowa Associated Press prep football rankings on Monday.
The Bobcats (4-0) received five first-place votes following an impressive 21-3 victory on Friday night over then No. 3 North Scott, which dropped to fifth in the rankings.
WD actually lost a first-place vote after receiving six last week, and held off defending state champ No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), 84-83, to maintain the top spot in the rankings. Fourth-ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0) earned the other first-place vote.
The Bobcat defense shined against the Lancers, holding them to 176 yards of total offense. WD will look to keep the momentum going this Friday night against Dubuque Wahlert (2-2) at the Rock Bowl.
Dubuque Senior (3-1) received four votes in Class 4A and just missed breaking the top 10. The Rams have won three straight following a loss in the season opener and beat Iowa City West, 23-21, on Friday night. The win was the Rams’ first over the Trojans since at least 2007 and was just the teams’ fourth meeting since the beginning of the 2008 season.
The Rams host Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2) at Dalzell Field on Friday. West Des Moines Dowling (4-0) tops the 4A poll.
Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1) dropped to seventh in the Class A rankings following a tight 20-16 loss on Friday at North Linn in a game that came down to a goal-line stand by the Lynx (4-0), who moved into the Class 1A rankings at No. 10 with the victory. The Vikings, who were ranked second last week, will be out to rebound at home on Friday night against Maquoketa Valley (0-4).
West Hancock (4-0) received all nine first-place votes to front the Class A poll. Waukon (4-0) tops the 2A rankings and West Sioux (4-0) leads the 1A poll.