The Cuba City Cubans once again used their speed and ball handling skills to overcome a significant height deficit in the opening game of Saturday’s Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic at Loras College.
The Cubans held Monticello to just two second quarter field goals as they took an eight-point lead into halftime before sealing a 46-37 win.
The Cubans (4-0) were facing a 1-3-1 zone for the first time this season, and used their outside shooting to help get out to an early lead.
“We knew coming in that they were very lengthy, but they weren’t the best ball handlers,” Cuba City coach Brad Lutes said. “We really wanted to use our speed and defensive pressure to get them turning the ball over.”
The Cubans got 11 first-half points from senior Parker Kopp and junior Bailey Lutes. Bailey Lutes finished the game with a team-high 17 points, while Kopp added 13.
“I think we handled their defense pretty well,” Kopp said. “We were able to figure out what was working for us and what wasn’t rather quickly, and once we figured the middle was open, we were able to get some good, open shots in the lane.”
Early foul trouble forced Brad Lutes to go to his bench in the first half, getting big minutes from Jenna Droessler, Teagan Graber and Maddison Carl with starters Kiera Holzemer and Madison Calvert forced to sit late in the first quarter.
“These girls work their tails off in practice every day, and they came out here and did a great job when we needed them too,” Lutes said. “I loved seeing that.”
The Cubans led by as many as 16 in the third quarter on a Holzemer basket and led, 40-27, entering the fourth.
“Once we got settled in against that zone, we were able to use the clock and spread the ball out effectively,” Bailey Lutes said. “It felt good to get that experience against a 1-3-1 and then against Darlington’s zone last night.”
The Panthers (3-3) were able to cut the lead to seven on a basket from Jordan Kuper with 1:52 remaining, but the Cubans went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to help seal the win.
Monticello was led by Karli Recker with 11 points.
“I thought this was a great opportunity for our girls to come out and play a long, athletic team,” Brad Lutes said. “I’m very proud of the way they executed, especially after playing last night, too.”