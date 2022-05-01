Stevie Lambe noticed a shift in her mindset this weekend inside Drake Stadium.
Loras’ relay sprinter and Blue Oval veteran, competing there for the 11th time, recalled her first time on the big stage as a high school freshman at Dubuque Senior.
“My first experience, I was just glad to be there, it was really exciting,” Lambe said. “Now, it’s like alright, we’re here to see the competition and see what we’re capable of. It’s crazy how my mentality has shifted. It’s a lot more competitive now than it used to be.”
That shift largely stems from being part of an elite track program that expects to compete near the top of any competition, which proved to be the case during Saturday’s Drake Relays finals.
Lambe ran the first leg of the Duhawks’ silver-medal 4x400 relay team in 3:46.01, along with former Western Dubuque prep Elayna Bahl, Marion Edwards and Alyssa Pfadenhauer.
Earlier in the day, Lambe claimed bronze in 47.22 in the 4x100, along with Bahl, Kelly Kohlhof and Edwards.
Lambe said throughout the weekend she could hear cheers from outside the Loras community, proving the Duhawks are on people’s radars far and wide.
“So many people that I don’t even know were yelling, ‘Go Loras,”’ Lambe said. “I don’t know if it’s just people in Iowa that keep up and know Loras is having success at the national level, but it was really cool because this weekend all kinds of people were saying hi to us. Even some of the officials there were saying stuff. It was just a really neat scene.”
The Duhawk men made sure to do their part.
The distance medley relay team of Wyatt Kelly, Dubuque Senior grad Ted Kruse, Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey brought home silver with a school-record time of 9:54.45, shattering the previous mark set back in 1971 by 4 seconds.
Wahlert grad Ellie Osterberger ran the first leg of Loras’ women’s distance medley, along with Harmony Creasy, Grace Alley and Guttenberg native Kassie Parker, finishing fifth in 12:12.33.
The Duhawk men’s 4x400 team of Josh Smith, Kruse, Wahlert grad Carter Oberfoell and Jasa, capped an impressive five-medal day for the school by placing seventh in 3:19.64.
“It would have been cool to get a title, but I think we’re all really happy with where we finished today,” Lambe said. “It’s always neat to come here and we get to run against people that we never do, so that’s cool.”
The University of Dubuque’s Jaylen Bell, Jermiah Steed, Garrett Byrd and Nolan Lentz climbed the podium with a sixth-place effort in the men’s 4x100 with a time of 41.66.
Kobe Howell, Lentz, Keaton Anderson and JoJo Frost matched that with a sixth-place time of 3:17.90 in the men’s 4x400.
The Spartans also placed third (10:31) in the Iowa college distance medley.
UW-Platteville’s Jacob Rice, Cade VanHout, Jacob Downing and Derick Turner competed in the 4x100 men’s final, but did not finish the race.