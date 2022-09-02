Quarterback Jack Simon and wide receiver Walker Tart have quickly developed quite the connection for the Dubuque Senior football team.
But on Friday night against Cedar Rapids Prairie, it wasn’t enough.
Simon and Tart connected for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks’ offense exploded for 26 second-half points in a 40-20 victory over the Rams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Simon found Tart for touchdown passes of 3 and 50 yards in the first half but trailed, 14-13, at the break. The Rams (1-1) quickly regained the lead in the third, as Simon hit Tart again for a 40-yard TD pass for a 20-14 lead with 11:20 left in the third.
It would be Senior’s final advantage, as the Hawks (1-1) scored 26 unanswered to close out the win.
North Scott 45, Western Dubuque 7 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Caleb Klein scored on a 90-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, but the Bobcats (0-2) couldn’t get much else going on the road against the ever-tough Lancers.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware 7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Saints (2-0) were all over the Hawks (0-2) in a runaway victory.
Durant 26, Cascade 13 — At Durant, Iowa: The Cougars (1-1) built a 13-0 lead at halftime but couldn’t sustain the momentum, as Isaac Nielsen rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion as Durant scored 26 unanswered points in the second half.
Bellevue 33, Starmont 30 — At Arlington, Iowa: Riley Carrier scored on three touchdown runs, the last being the game-winner with 4:18 to play, as the Comets (1-1) bounced back after a tough opener. Bellevue needed a final fourth-down stop with the Stars in the red zone in the final seconds to close it out.
Beckman Catholic 20, Anamosa 12 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Trailblazers (2-0) built a 14-6 lead at the half and held on to beat the Blue Raiders.
Maquoketa Valley 38, South Winneshiek 8 — At Calmar, Iowa: Lance McShane rushed 21 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns, then added a fifth score on a pick-six as the Wildcats cruised.
MFL/Mar-Mac 60, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Monona, Iowa: The Eagles couldn’t get anything going and were overpowered by the Bulldogs.
ILLINOIS
Stockton 26, Eastland/Pearl City 6 — At Lanark, Ill.: Karl Hubb rushed for two touchdowns as the Blackhawks played sound football and picked up the road victory.
Amboy 68, River Ridge 14 — At Amboy, Ill.: The Wildcats were stymied on the road by Amboy in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Southwestern/East Dubuque 40, Fennimore 28 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The WarCats improved to 3-0 on the season with another impressive performance in holding back the Golden Eagles.
Darlington 53, Black Hawk/Warren 14 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Redbirds were a runaway train in the blowout win over the co-op.
Belleville 30, Potosi/Cassville 7 — At Potosi, Wis.: Eli Adams ran for a 5-yard touchdown and Roman Friederick rushed for 137 yards, but the co-op program suffered its first setback of the season at the hands of Belleville to drop to 2-1.
Platteville 14, Dodgeville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen pitched a shutout on the defensive end to secure the win over Dodgeville.
Prairie du Chien 33, Lancaster 29 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks built a 26-8 lead before Lancaster rallied to take the advantage, but PdC made the clutch plays in the second half to pull out the road win.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
(Thursday’s late results)
Galena 2, Byron 0 — At Byron, Ill.: Gracie Furlong had 10 kills and 10 digs, Julia Townsend added 22 assists, and the Pirates swept, 25-17, 25-11.
Milledgeville 2, Scales Mound 1 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Anniston Werner delivered 14 digs and seven kills, but the Hornets fell, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25.
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jaxcyn Berntgen delivered 21 assists and nine digs as the Hillmen swept, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12.
Highland 3, Benton 2 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins played to 11 kills, five digs and four blocks for the Zephyrs in a tight loss to Highland, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split — At Whitewater, Wis.: Riley Deere had 14 digs and Sara Hoskins 13 assists as a balanced Loras offense swept Ripon, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18, after getting swept by UW-Whitewater to open the season at 1-1.
Pioneers sweep — At St. Paul, Minn.: The Pioneers swept to a pair of victories, beating Nebraska Wesleyan, 31-29, 25-19, 26-24, and Macalester, 25-19, 26-24, 25-16.
North Central 3, Dubuque 2 — At Stoltz Center: Darby Hawtrey delivered 16 kills and Emma Powell added 12 kills, but the Spartans (0-2) fell in a thriller, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Capital 0 — At Columbus, Ohio: Reed Miklavcic’s goal at the 47:40 mark held for the game-winner as the Duhawks won their season opener.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Wartburg 9, Dubuque 0 — At Farber Courts: Dubuque Senior grad Natalie Kaiser won at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Meadow Laduke to lead a Knights sweep.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks 2nd — At Indianola, Iowa: Eric Rutherford placed fourth in 19:38 and Valerie Herbst was 10th in 16:56, leading the Loras men’s and women’s teams both to second overall at the Bill Buxton Invite.
