In 14 games, Rea has gone 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 50 strikeouts against 16 walks in 66 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 43-36-1 for first place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are percentage points ahead of the second-place Saitama Seibu Lions and 3 games ahead of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in just 17 1/3 innings of work covering 15 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 9-6 in the second half of the season and lead the Southern League’s North Division … The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training to work on pitch calling, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has gone 14-for-99 with two doubles, two home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBIs in 32 games. He also has 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts and has thrown out 13 runners trying to steal on him. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 11-7 in the second half of the season for second place in the North Division.
