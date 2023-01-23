Saints Vs. Waterloo
Dubuque Fighting Saints alternate captain Ryan St. Louis shoots the puck over the shoulder of Waterloo goalie Jack Spicer for the game-winning goal with 22.7 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Dubuque Fighting Saints gave the Waterloo Black Hawks a case of the Mondays on Saturday night.

Ryan St. Louis scored with just 22.7 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the relentless Saints to a 3-2 victory in front of 2,865 fans at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, Waterloo tallied three goals in the final 100 seconds for a dramatic 5-4 regulation time win at Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.

