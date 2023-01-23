The Dubuque Fighting Saints gave the Waterloo Black Hawks a case of the Mondays on Saturday night.
Ryan St. Louis scored with just 22.7 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the relentless Saints to a 3-2 victory in front of 2,865 fans at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, Waterloo tallied three goals in the final 100 seconds for a dramatic 5-4 regulation time win at Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.
“Our third period looked a lot like our Mondays in practice,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald. “Our guys probably don’t like it, but we really get after it on Mondays. I mean, we really battle all practice long. By the end tonight, you could tell (Waterloo was) dead tired because of it.
“This is my ninth year of coaching, and that was among the top-five most-fun regular-season games I’ve been a part of. You couldn’t ask for a better script: a Saturday night, the rink’s packed, we score with 20 seconds left in regulation and the guy who has stirred the drink for us all year scored the game winner. It was freaking awesome.”
Dubuque (17-12-1-1 at the midway point of the 62-game season) extended the USHL’s longest-active winning streak to five games while stopping the Black Hawks’ seven-game winning streak.
The Saints, who have won the first three of six meetings with Waterloo, also improved to 9-2-0 for 18 points in Dupaco Cowbell Cup series play. They lead Cedar Rapids (5-3-2) by six points, the Black Hawks (5-6-0) by eight and Des Moines (2-5-3) by 11 after two straight four-point Cowbell Cup weekends.
On the winning goal, Max Burkholder moved the puck to Mikey Burchill, who carried into the Waterloo zone and feathered an area pass to St. Louis in the left-wing faceoff circle. St. Louis snapped a shot from a sharp angle over goalie Jack Spicer’s shoulder to score his team-leading 14th goal and extend a personal goal-scoring streak to four games.
“This was such an awesome game to be a part of,” St. Louis said. “Everyone felt it. The atmosphere in the rink was awesome and it was a nail-biter the whole night, which makes it feel that much better. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for the way they played tonight.
“(Spicer) kept them in the game, because we were really going in the third period. Kudos to him, because he was unbelievable. I was just able to sneak one over his shoulder.”
Waterloo opened the scoring just 2:38 into the game after Miko Matikka capitalized on two Saints defenders colliding for 2-on-1. He decided to shoot and snapped a shot inside the left goal post behind goalie Marcus Brannman for his 17th goal of the season and first since being acquired from Madison earlier in the week.
Nils Juntorp broke a nine-game goalless streak 1:45 into the second period to tie the game at a goal apiece. Burkholder broke up an entry into the Waterloo zone and spring Juntorp, Noah Powell and Max Montes for a 3-on-1 rush the other way. Montes took the initial shot, but Spicer couldn’t make a glove save and Juntorp backhanded the puck into a wide-open net.
During the celebration, Juntorp grabbed an imaginary monkey from his back and tossed it over the glass toward the fans.
Just 3:29 later, Noah Powell gave Dubuque its first lead with his fourth goal of the season. Jayden Jubenvill cycled the puck behind his own net to Burkholder, who zipped an outlet pass to a streaking Powell at the Waterloo blue line for a breakaway. Powell skated in on Spicer and snapped a shot into the top left corner of the net.
“It’s always a great feeling to contribute, especially as a rookie,” said Powell, who recently earned a promotion to the second line with center Montes and right wing Juntorp. “The older guys have been awesome in helping me through the struggles of being a rookie in this league.
“Nils and Max are such skilled players, and they always give me the right advice when I need it. They’re not afraid to speak their mind, either. But I think our performance spoke for itself tonight as far as the chemistry we had and how well we played together.”
Waterloo responded with a similar goal at 7:46 of the second frame. Owen Baker benefited from a Sam Rinzel home-run pass for his sixth goal of the season.
Dubuque had two chances to take the lead in the first half of the third period. But Spicer stopped Oliver Moberg on a shorthanded breakaway at the 1:37 mark and denied Shawn O’Donnell on another breakaway at 7:02.
The Saints outshot Waterloo, 30-21. The Black Hawks lead the USHL with 36 shots per game and have been averaging plus-9 in shots per game over their opponents. Friday in Chicago, they outshot the Steel, 21-0, in the third period to finish with a 48-15 advantage.
“All seven of us defensemen played really well, and (Caelum Dick) taking a shot off the face shows how dedicated everyone was in the defensive zone tonight,” defenseman Fisher Scott said. “The forwards were contributing with getting back and blocking shots, too. It was just a matter of working hard and doing whatever we could to make Marcus look good.”
Dick exited the game in the second period after a deflected puck hit him in the mouth. He returned later in the period, earning a nickname from rookie Gavin Cornforth.
“Corny thought he looked like Donald Duck, because it looks like he’s got a beak going on,” Scott said with a laugh. “It’s not great, but he still has that pretty smile.”
