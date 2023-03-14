Clarke is another step closer to the ultimate goal.

Tina Ubl scored a career-high 28 points and combined with Emma Kelchen to score every point during a game-breaking 14-0 run in the third quarter, and the second-seeded Pride beat third-seeded Lewis-Clarke State, 87-75, in their NAIA tournament round of 16 game on Monday night at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

