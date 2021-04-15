The season opened with a pair of historic victories for the Dubuque Senior boys soccer team.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Jacob Konrardy played a critical role in both.
Konrardy, a senior forward for the Rams, had two assists in a season-opening 3-1 victory over Davenport Central — Senior’s first win over the Blue Devils since 2013 — then had a goal and two more assists as the Rams earned their first-ever win over Linn-Mar, 3-2, on April 5.
“We had a tough start to our schedule, playing some tough opponents, and we just played really well,” said Konrardy, who was voted the Telegraph Herald High School Athlete of the Week. “We knew coming into this season that we could have a chance to go pretty far this year, and I think we’re kind of proving that right now. We just have to keep it going.”
It’s certainly been going well for the Rams lately. Senior is now 4-0 following Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over Western Dubuque. It matches the program’s best start to a season since 2014 and the Rams moved up five spots to No. 10 in the latest Class 3A rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
And Konrardy has played a big role in that. He is second on the team with eight points (four assists, two goals). He led or tied for the team lead in points, goals and assists before Tuesday’s outburst. Konrardy did not play after suffering an injury in the April 8 victory at Decorah.
“He puts everything together,” Senior coach Sam Koenig said. “He can do a little bit of everything. He can defend, he can attack. He’s been contributing to a lot of our goals.
“He’s just been fun to watch because he works hard up top, he presses teams, makes them turn the ball over and then he puts the ball in the right locations for our guys to score or himself to score.”
He was injured on a hard tackle in Senior’s 5-1 win at Decorah, suffering a dislocated fibula and a deep bone bruise. He was told it would be four weeks before he could play again. After missing all of last season because of the pandemic, he’s working toward an earlier return.
“Senior season, I don’t want to miss it,” he said.
But there is plenty of work still to be done to achieve their goals. The Rams have not finished with a winning record since at least 2010 and have never qualified for the state tournament.
That’s something they hope to change this year.
“We missed our season last year, so we really wanted to get back and play soccer again,” Konrardy said. “Every practice, everyone is going their hardest. I’ve never had practices with these guys going this hard ever before.”