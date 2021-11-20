The Dubuque Fighting Saints didn’t necessarily want to get into a track meet with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday night.
But, as the game progressed, the Lumberjacks used their speed to create odd-man rushes, and they didn’t miss.
Ethan Whitcombe scored the dagger in a back-and-forth game with 1:56 remaining in regulation, and Jack Williams added an empty net goal 59 seconds later to lift Muskegon to a 7-5 win at Mystique Community Ice Center. The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique.
“That was something we saw on the prescout. We knew we couldn’t let them get behind us,” said Saints forward Kenny Connors, who scored a goal and added two assists. “We needed to do a much better job of keeping a third (forward) high (in out attacking zone) to take away those odd-man rushes.
“We have to be a lot more diligent when we play Muskegon. We can’t afford to sacrifice defense for offense.”
The game started out the exact opposite. Dubuque used its speed to create opportunities off the rush, but it couldn’t capitalize the way Muskegon later did.
“The way it went in the beginning, I thought we got a little too confident and figured this was going to be a pretty game,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “But that team is working way too hard right now, and it wasn’t going to be easy by any means. We didn’t capitalize on our chances, and they kept coming and coming. We tried to get a little too cute, and they played a much harder game than we did.”
The Lumberjacks opened the scoring with just 1:51 remaining in the first period. Phil Tresca drove the net and deflected Noah Ellis’ shot from the right point past goaltender Paxton Geisel. Jack Williams picked up an assist on Tresca’s third goal of the season.
Kenny Connors tied the game 1:29 into the middle period with his sixth goal of the season. Ryan Beck dug the puck out of the left corner and found Connors, who wired a shot just under the crossbar behind goalie Platon Zadorozhnyy. Tristan Lemyre earned a secondary assist.
But Muskegon regained the lead 3:30 later with a familiar combination. Tresca tipped an Ellis shot from the point set up by Williams.
The Saints tied the game a second time on Samuel Sjolund’s fifth goal of the season. Connors found Sjolund at the left point, and the defenseman walked in on Zadorozhnyy and used a two-man screen to score into a wide-open top right corner of the net. Beck earned the second assist.
Dubuque took its first lead of the game with 2:03 remaining in the second on Stephen Halliday’s 10th goal of the season. Zane Demsey’s pass hit Halliday in stride on the right wing, he used his left arm as a shield while driving the net and beat Zadorozhnyy with a backhander from the blue paint.
Halliday extended his point streak to seven games and tied current Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell for third on the Saints’ all-time Tier I scoring list with 108 points.
Muskegon pulled even on Joey Larson’s power play goal 4:24 into the third..
The teams traded special teams goals in the middle of the third. Quinn Hutson put Muskegon ahead by converting a short handed breakaway at 9:23, but the Saints answered 1:24 later on a Max Montes power play goal.
Lemyre worked the puck to the net and Connors deflected it toward the blue paint, where Montes tapped it in with just one second remaining on the power play. It was his third of the season.
Then the teams traded goals 44 seconds apart later in the third. Larson converted a 2-on-1 with Ben Strinden at 16:09 to make it 5-4. But captain Riley Stuart tied it again with a shot through a screen set up by Demsey and Montes.
Defending USHL Coach of the Year Mike Hamilton earned his 100th win. At 100-63-11-5, he already holds the record for all-time wins by a Lumberjacks coach.