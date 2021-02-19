DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nothing’s predetermined in tournament time.
But Thursday’s thrilling win just might have been decided in the Dyersville Beckman Trailblazers’ collective DNA.
Logan Goedken gave Beckman a one-point lead with a 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime, then iced the game with two free throws with 4 seconds left as the Blazers slipped past visiting Jesup, 58-54, in an Iowa Class 2A Substate 4 second-round boys basketball matchup.
“It’s what I do. If I go to the line, I’m going to make the throws,” Goedken said. “My parents always told me I’ve got to make my free throws, so I make them.”
Padraig Gallagher scored 20 points to lead the Blazers, who move on in the playoffs with a 14-7 record and will meet Waukon on Tuesday in a district final at West Delaware High School.
“We’ve played so many close games lately, it’s kind of like second nature to us,” Gallagher said. “I wouldn’t say it was getting nervous, but maybe a little bit.”
The Blazers’ low-post tandem of Jacob Hermsen and Jack Gehling muscled home all of Beckman’s points in the first from close range with a pair of buckets each.
Jesup padded its lead by taking a page out of Beckman’s book in the second quarter. The J-Hawks knocked down the first three baskets of the second and led by as many as seven.
Beckman called timeout to calm things, followed with a 9-0 run and reclaimed the lead on a 3 from Gallagher.
Gallagher added another 3 with just over a minute left before halftime to break a 21-21 tie. Gallagher added two more treys and blocked a shot during a 14-3 run early in the third as Beckman stretched its lead to double-digits.
The J-Hawks finished the third on an 11-0 run to take a one-point lead heading to the final quarter.
Hermsen scored six of his 18 points in the final two minutes of regulation, including a bucket with 14 seconds left to send the game to OT.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau blocked two shots and made a go-ahead basket in the extra frame before Goedken’s heroic final minute.
“We played a lot of close games, but we play with a lot of poise down the stretch, and that’s what you saw tonight,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “I expected a tough game from (Jesup), but our guys really responded.”