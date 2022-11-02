CORALVILLE, Iowa — Just three weeks ago, the Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball teams met in the championship pool of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.
That was not a good night for the Bobcats, who finished 0-3 and fell in a tight match to the Saints, 25-21, 26-24.
But, there was a silver lining.
Feeling the Bobcats needed a boost of height for the MVC tournament, WD coach Megan Scherrman gave reserve Ava Ramler her first taste of varsity action that night. The 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter has delivered in spades for the Bobcats, and she came though with a huge performance by flooring a team-high 17 kills in WD’s thrilling five-set victory over Indianola in the state quarterfinals on Monday night.
The Bobcats and Saints meet again today in the Class 4A semifinals, and Ramler could be the x-factor that pays dividends in WD’s quest to win back-to-back state championships.
“We played them at the conference tournament, and we didn’t play our best,” Scherrman said. “It was close. We went point-for-point. We have to make a few tweaks but I think it’ll be another good match.”
Here is a capsule look at the matchup:
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (31-4) vs. No. 5 Western Dubuque (25-10)
How they got here: Western Dubuque outlasted No. 4 Indianola in the quarterfinals, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11; Xavier swept No. 8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11
Xavier stat leaders: Libby Fandel (296 kills, 3.8 per set, 44 aces), Anna Shoger (772 assists, 10.3 per set), Anika Ivester (72 blocks), Brooklyn Miller (304 digs, 3.8 per set)
Western Dubuque stat leaders: Libby Lansing (309 kills, 3.3 per set, 98 blocks), Ava Demmer (783 assists, 8.2 per set), Ella Meyer (648 digs, 6.8 per set, 65 aces), Hailey Wulfekuhle (178 kills, 1.94 per set)
Outlook: Xavier has owned recent history over WD, having won nine of the past 10 meetings. Since 2011, the Bobcats’ only win over the Saints came at the 2019 state tournament ... WD is making its fourth-straight trip to the state semifinals and sixth state appearance in school history ... Scherrman holds a 185-84 record in nine seasons leading the Bobcats and has led the program to five of its six state tournaments berths ... Scherrman surpassed 200 career victories this season, having coached for two seasons and earning 37 wins at Beckman Catholic before going to WD ... Xavier is making its seventh consecutive appearance at the state tournament ... The Saints return five starters from last year’s squad that was upset in the quarterfinals ... Fandel is an all-around talent who was named the Class 4A all-tournament team captain in girls basketball in March after leading the Saints to a state title ... Xavier won the state championship in 2020, so this contest features Class 4A’s last two state champions ... The other state semifinal features No. 2 North Scott (33-5) against No. 6 Clear Creek Amana (33-10). The winners will meet in the state championship match on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
