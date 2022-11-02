Western Dubuque Vs. Indianola Volleyball
Western Dubuque celebrates their 2022 State Volleyball quarterfinal win against Indianola at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Just three weeks ago, the Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball teams met in the championship pool of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.

That was not a good night for the Bobcats, who finished 0-3 and fell in a tight match to the Saints, 25-21, 26-24.

